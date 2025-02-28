rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
On the Clyde, 6: Building a Liner at Greenock (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
Save
Edit Image
public domain paperconstructionpersonartbuildingvintagepublic domainillustration
Company vision poster template
Company vision poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601445/company-vision-poster-templateView license
On the Clyde, 2: Lifting an Oil Tank onto a Train Ferry (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
On the Clyde, 2: Lifting an Oil Tank onto a Train Ferry (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773283/image-construction-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView license
On the Clyde, 4: Reconstructing a Clyde Shipyard (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
On the Clyde, 4: Reconstructing a Clyde Shipyard (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773284/the-clyde-reconstructing-clyde-shipyard-1917-18-muirhead-boneFree Image from public domain license
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
On the Clyde, 5: The Toscania at Glasgow (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
On the Clyde, 5: The Toscania at Glasgow (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773300/the-clyde-the-toscania-glasgow-1917-18-muirhead-boneFree Image from public domain license
Personal finance checklist template, editable checklist design
Personal finance checklist template, editable checklist design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608284/personal-finance-checklist-template-editable-checklist-designView license
On the Clyde, 3: The Floor of the Train Ferry (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
On the Clyde, 3: The Floor of the Train Ferry (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773301/the-clyde-the-floor-the-train-ferry-1917-18-muirhead-boneFree Image from public domain license
Woman engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
Woman engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527050/woman-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
On the Clyde, 1: Building a Cross Channel Train Ferry (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
On the Clyde, 1: Building a Cross Channel Train Ferry (1917–18) by Muirhead Bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773278/image-cross-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction poster template
Professional construction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561294/professional-construction-poster-templateView license
Via Capo le Case, Rome, 1912 by muirhead bone
Via Capo le Case, Rome, 1912 by muirhead bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980935/via-capo-case-rome-1912-muirhead-boneFree Image from public domain license
Urban planning Instagram post template
Urban planning Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561378/urban-planning-instagram-post-templateView license
Army and Navy General Hospital, Hot Springs, Arkansas: Hospital building under construction
Army and Navy General Hospital, Hot Springs, Arkansas: Hospital building under construction
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466198/photo-image-construction-hospital-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction service poster template
Construction service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561293/construction-service-poster-templateView license
St. Thomas, New York (1918) by Childe Hassam and George C Miller
St. Thomas, New York (1918) by Childe Hassam and George C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058055/st-thomas-new-york-1918-childe-hassam-and-george-millerFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety Instagram post template, editable text
Construction safety Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398819/construction-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Muirhead Bone Drawing (1931) by Francis Dodd
Muirhead Bone Drawing (1931) by Francis Dodd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772207/muirhead-bone-drawing-1931-francis-doddFree Image from public domain license
Construction agency Instagram post template, editable text
Construction agency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397381/construction-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lister Hill Center- Construction
Lister Hill Center- Construction
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362745/lister-hill-center-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Construction site blog banner template, editable text
Construction site blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966751/construction-site-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
West View of Mount Vernon Mansion (c. 1860) by American 19th Century
West View of Mount Vernon Mansion (c. 1860) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044139/west-view-mount-vernon-mansion-c-1860-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Construction site social story template, editable Instagram design
Construction site social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966752/construction-site-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Building site of I. G. Farben, 1929 by pauline kowarzik
Building site of I. G. Farben, 1929 by pauline kowarzik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948573/building-site-farben-1929-pauline-kowarzikFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
Salt Sulphur Spring (1857) by Edward Beyer and Wilhelm Loeillot
Salt Sulphur Spring (1857) by Edward Beyer and Wilhelm Loeillot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044420/salt-sulphur-spring-1857-edward-beyer-and-wilhelm-loeillotFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927035/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Building (1904) by Muirhead Bone
Building (1904) by Muirhead Bone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775040/building-1904-muirhead-boneFree Image from public domain license
Construction Instagram post template
Construction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819364/construction-instagram-post-templateView license
Building 31- General Office Building
Building 31- General Office Building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348277/building-31-general-office-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction company poster template
Construction company poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874176/construction-company-poster-templateView license
Shasta dam under construction, California
Shasta dam under construction, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503255/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
At the Bottom of Gatun Lock (1912) by Joseph Pennell
At the Bottom of Gatun Lock (1912) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056740/the-bottom-gatun-lock-1912-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Construction company Facebook post template
Construction company Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873857/construction-company-facebook-post-templateView license
Building Destroyers, No.I (1917) by Joseph Pennell
Building Destroyers, No.I (1917) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057710/building-destroyers-noi-1917-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Architecture drawing png hand, creative remix, editable design
Architecture drawing png hand, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146869/architecture-drawing-png-hand-creative-remix-editable-designView license
NLM- Construction: General view looking northeast
NLM- Construction: General view looking northeast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360558/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-northeastFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927000/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Views of NIH buildings and grounds
Views of NIH buildings and grounds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357506/views-nih-buildings-and-groundsFree Image from public domain license