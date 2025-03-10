rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
catpublic domain book coveredward penfieldreadingpublic domain holiday artvintage paperpublic domain cat illustrationbook poster
Cat lovers club poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Cat lovers club poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638081/png-aesthetic-animal-art-nouveauView license
Man in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773605/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Teacher's day poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Teacher's day poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636390/teachers-day-poster-template-editable-art-nouveau-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773535/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau interior poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Art Nouveau interior poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636103/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Man Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773526/man-seated-orange-chair-august-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Cat club blog banner template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Cat club blog banner template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638061/cat-club-blog-banner-template-editable-art-nouveau-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine poster template
Lifestyle magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065896/lifestyle-magazine-poster-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Ride your bike poster template
Ride your bike poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517710/ride-your-bike-poster-templateView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Teacher's day blog banner template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Teacher's day blog banner template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636452/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Harper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Harper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773533/harpers-weekly-out-to-day-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Worker's rights poster template
Worker's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780180/workers-rights-poster-templateView license
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773569/woman-brown-with-black-hat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
Vintage baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696495/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773481/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license