Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagekavafacepeoplearthousepublic domainpaintingphotoSiva with Siakumu Making Kava in Tofae's House (c. 1893) by John La FargeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6117 x 4826 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6117 x 4826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurch of St. Paul the Apostle, New York City, Chancel Decoration (1835–1910) architecture illustration by John La Farge.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103444/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320171/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseChurch of St. Paul the Apostle, New York City, Chancel Decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845427/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseKeokuk, Chief of the Sacs and Foxes (1838) by Alfred Hoffy, Charles Bird King, John T Bowen and Frederick W Greenoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041206/image-foxes-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseKachina Doll (1935/1942) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061100/kachina-doll-19351942-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy for "Commerce" (c. 1885) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048686/study-for-commerce-c-1885-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChon-Ca-Pe (1837) by Albert Newsam, Henry Inman, Charles Bird King, Lehman and Duval Lithographers and Edward C Biddlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10039352/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEndo Morito's Remorse (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777792/endo-moritos-remorse-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNative American & horse watercolor illustration element from Charles M Russell artwork,, vintage vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645622/vector-horse-animal-faceView licenseSchool open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513114/school-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for "Christ Appearing to Mary" (1877-1878) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048082/study-for-christ-appearing-mary-1877-1878-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709253/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseThe Arch of Titus and the Temple of Venus and Rome near the Roman Forum by Ippolito Caffihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032368/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901427/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseHoolay Deedy, Seringapatam (c.1800) by Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790698/hoolay-deedy-seringapatam-c1800-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseHut in Moonlight, Iva, Savaii, Oct., 1890 (1890) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777157/hut-moonlight-iva-savaii-oct-1890-1890-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQua-Ta-Wa-Pea, A Shawnoe Chief (1838) by Albert Newsam, Henry Inman, Charles Bird King, John T Bowen and Frederick W…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901389/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseA Rishi Stirring Up a Storm by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660957/rishi-stirring-storm-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseMonks Buying Fish before the Portal of the Madonna della Misericordia (1855) by Ludwig Johann Passinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044052/image-face-person-brick-wallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseVeddahs (c. 1870) by Charles Scowen and Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054119/veddahs-c-1870-charles-scowen-andFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChapel Window by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669032/chapel-window-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseAllegorical Female Figure (1880s) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054492/allegorical-female-figure-1880s-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseThe Scalp-Dance of the Sioux (c. 1842) by Felix Octavius Carr Darleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10039142/the-scalp-dance-the-sioux-c-1842-felix-octavius-carr-darleyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseA Bacchante by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084518/bacchante-john-fargeFree Image from public domain license