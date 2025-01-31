Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageart decocatscat illustration public domainadvertisementharpers illustrationart deco dog illustrationcat public domainart deco catTwo Cats and a Tree, July Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 756 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1008 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPet cafe Instagram post template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589442/pet-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseGirl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693340/pet-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993079/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828646/pet-cafe-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan on a Beach, July Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773591/man-beach-july-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734140/pet-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773481/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993078/pet-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993080/pet-cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMan with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833439/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773569/woman-brown-with-black-hat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123421/png-editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseHarper's July by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906218/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081944/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseHarper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773533/harpers-weekly-out-to-day-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911615/pet-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966766/pet-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collage, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123424/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collage-desktop-wallpaperView licenseJoan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773512/joan-arc-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667247/pet-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan in Horsedrawn Sleigh, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773596/man-horsedrawn-sleigh-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833220/pet-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833514/pet-cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet shop flyer template, dog & cat photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388556/pet-shop-flyer-template-dog-cat-photoView licenseGerman Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776482/german-soldier-july-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet shop presentation slide template, dog & cat photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396107/imageView licenseOn Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773479/image-book-face-woodFree Image from public domain licensePet shop Twitter post template, dog & cat photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388487/pet-shop-twitter-post-template-dog-cat-photoView licenseGeorge Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePet shop Instagram post template, dog & cat photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388541/imageView licenseRooster and Hen, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773600/rooster-and-hen-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license