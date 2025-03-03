Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain book covervintage magazineharpersedward penfieldbook imagepainting girlvintage magazine coversharpers marchStanding Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 729 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 972 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage bookshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13025668/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook buffet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623186/book-buffet-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePositivity & life quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958903/positivity-life-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWoman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWoman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773569/woman-brown-with-black-hat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseMan with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseMan Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958894/henri-matisse-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJoan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773512/joan-arc-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseWoman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseWoman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseGeorge Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726461/art-magazine-poster-templateView licenseOn Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773479/image-book-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseHarper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773533/harpers-weekly-out-to-day-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseMan and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePositivity & life quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958902/positivity-life-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseHarper's March (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062449/magazine-cover-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseYoung Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773962/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license