Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Book buffet Instagram post template
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Positivity & life quote blog banner template, editable text
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Henri Matisse quote blog banner template, editable text
Joan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art magazine poster template
On Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Harper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Positivity & life quote poster template, editable text and design
Harper's March by Edward Penfield
Art magazine book cover template
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
Magazine cover mockup, editable stationery design
Young Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfield
