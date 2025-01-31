rawpixel
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
World Book Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Happy World Book Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835815/happy-world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
World Book Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734917/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
World Book Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734918/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Kid's book mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061615/kids-book-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Thriller fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView license
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Novel book cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10443696/novel-book-cover-editable-mockupView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable kid's book cover mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061478/editable-kids-book-cover-mockup-designView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373923/simple-life-book-cover-templateView license
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Sunday story time blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053006/sunday-story-time-blog-banner-templateView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Storytelling session blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053087/storytelling-session-blog-banner-templateView license
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407730/april-fools-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407835/april-fools-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book sale blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885975/book-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World Book Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736305/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Man in Black Coat with Woman in Green Cape, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773467/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Book club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001359/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Joan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773512/joan-arc-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Book club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874250/book-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Girl in White with Maypole, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773465/girl-white-with-maypole-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
World Book Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639608/world-book-day-poster-templateView license
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064681/april-fools-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Man on Bridge, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773516/man-bridge-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license