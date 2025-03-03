rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
green womanfacebookpersonartvintagedesignpublic domain
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView license
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable magazine mockup design
Editable magazine mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564789/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Green planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Green planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575921/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine poster template
Lifestyle magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065896/lifestyle-magazine-poster-templateView license
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773569/woman-brown-with-black-hat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564874/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Young Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfield
Young Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773962/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license