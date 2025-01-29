rawpixel
Galakton Advertisement, Nurse Feeding a Baby (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Female doctor Facebook post template, inspirational quote
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Nursing program Facebook post template
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Marketing business Facebook post template, editable design
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Digital library Instagram post template, editable ripped paper design
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Reading Facebook post template, editable ripped paper design
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Your health matters poster template
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Your health matters Instagram story template
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable design
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Digital marketing Instagram post templates, editable design
Galakton (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Your health matters Instagram post template
Advertising - Pharmaceutical
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
Infants - Care
Creative solutions Instagram post template, startup remixed media
Man with Horse Plow, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Creative business Instagram post template, surreal head remixed media
German Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Nursing program poster template
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
Creative business Instagram post template, surreal head remixed media
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
