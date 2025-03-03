rawpixel
Joan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Harper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
On Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Man on Bridge, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man in Black Coat with Woman in Green Cape, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
