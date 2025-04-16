rawpixel
Man on Bridge, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
comic bookfashion magazinefacebookpersonartmanvintage
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
Man in Black Coat with Woman in Green Cape, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773467/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640636/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Elevate art magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427433/elevate-art-magazine-cover-templateView license
Girl in White with Maypole, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773465/girl-white-with-maypole-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Self-love reminder quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640593/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Top startups poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713995/top-startups-poster-templateView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732885/magazine-page-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Cologne for men Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875174/cologne-for-men-instagram-post-templateView license
Mounted Policeman, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773522/mounted-policeman-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331927/album-cover-templateView license
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover Instagram post template, editable fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18739448/magazine-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-designView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable magazine mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13834731/magazine-cover-templateView license
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art painting magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486200/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459253/new-arrival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Man Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773526/man-seated-orange-chair-august-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage space collage element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979778/vintage-space-collage-element-set-remixView license
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Man in Horsedrawn Sleigh, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773596/man-horsedrawn-sleigh-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView license
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14201953/lifestyle-magazine-cover-templateView license
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license