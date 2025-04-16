Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecomic bookvintage advertisingheadharpers augustfacebookwoodenpersonMan Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1196 x 1499 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseInternational book fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10967791/international-book-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseMan Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseLady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licensePurple sun frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361300/purple-sun-frame-background-editable-designView licenseMan in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773605/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773535/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseCosmo creatures Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14619349/cosmo-creatures-instagram-post-templateView licensePeople We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseOrange fashion poster editable template, streetwear apparel brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497239/imageView licenseGeorge Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824106/beach-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseHarper's March (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564079/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseWoman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563184/png-adult-aesthetic-alphonse-muchaView licenseGirl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseYoung Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery shopping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739051/grocery-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14213268/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license