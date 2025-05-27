rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Scene from the Diary of Soldier Z... from the 12th Reserve Infantry Regiment of the First Corps of the Imperial German…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingfireplace
Love quote poster template
Love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView license
Motorized Atrocities (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Motorized Atrocities (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773712/motorized-atrocities-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quartering of a French Officer (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Quartering of a French Officer (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773711/quartering-french-officer-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Survivors of a Massacre Used as Gravediggers (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
The Survivors of a Massacre Used as Gravediggers (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Massacre at Luneville (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Massacre at Luneville (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773761/massacre-luneville-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Most Tragic Incident at Sieur Vassé's (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
The Most Tragic Incident at Sieur Vassé's (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774281/the-most-tragic-incident-sieur-vasses-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Old Woman Being Maltreated by Three German Soldiers in a Church during World War I (c. 1916) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Old Woman Being Maltreated by Three German Soldiers in a Church during World War I (c. 1916) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772795/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tarquin and Lucretia by Georg Pencz
Tarquin and Lucretia by Georg Pencz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998188/tarquin-and-lucretia-georg-penczFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Les Chevaliers de la Liberté (advertisement) (1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Les Chevaliers de la Liberté (advertisement) (1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775479/les-chevaliers-liberte-advertisement-1900-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Unfortunate Inhabitants Who Feared the Fire and Left Their Cellars... (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
The Unfortunate Inhabitants Who Feared the Fire and Left Their Cellars... (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773715/image-fire-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Marie Thérèse Couturier (1890–1910) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Portrait of Marie Thérèse Couturier (1890–1910) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774059/portrait-marie-therese-couturier-1890-1910-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, hike towards their next objective during…
U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, hike towards their next objective during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741239/photo-image-smoke-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas people design element set, editable design
Christmas people design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239415/christmas-people-design-element-set-editable-designView license
The Two Sisters (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
The Two Sisters (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773888/the-two-sisters-c-1900-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Entrance to the Bois de Boulogne (1890s) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Entrance to the Bois de Boulogne (1890s) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775702/entrance-the-bois-boulogne-1890s-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marching Troopers (c. 1891) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Marching Troopers (c. 1891) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775434/marching-troopers-c-1891-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Study for Lady Driving a Coach in Entrance to the Bois de Boulogne (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
Study for Lady Driving a Coach in Entrance to the Bois de Boulogne (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774117/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
A French chief sergeant instructs 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army Hawaii Reserve soldiers French…
A French chief sergeant instructs 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army Hawaii Reserve soldiers French…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653750/image-person-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template
Love quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045241/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Hawaii Reserve soldiers from the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, perform French combatives techniques on…
U.S. Army Hawaii Reserve soldiers from the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, perform French combatives techniques on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653738/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Facebook story template
Love quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045238/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Spain 1812, French Occupation (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
Spain 1812, French Occupation (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128657/spain-1812-french-occupation-1866-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Recreation room of the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
Recreation room of the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352258/recreation-room-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
New Soldiers arriving for their first day of Basic Combat Training with Company F, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment…
New Soldiers arriving for their first day of Basic Combat Training with Company F, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739345/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license