Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingfireplaceA Scene from the Diary of Soldier Z... from the 12th Reserve Infantry Regiment of the First Corps of the Imperial German Army (1915) by Pierre Georges JeanniotOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 1170 x 924 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseMotorized Atrocities (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773712/motorized-atrocities-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuartering of a French Officer (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773711/quartering-french-officer-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Survivors of a Massacre Used as Gravediggers (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMassacre at Luneville (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773761/massacre-luneville-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Most Tragic Incident at Sieur Vassé's (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774281/the-most-tragic-incident-sieur-vasses-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld Woman Being Maltreated by Three German Soldiers in a Church during World War I (c. 1916) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772795/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTarquin and Lucretia by Georg Penczhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998188/tarquin-and-lucretia-georg-penczFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLes Chevaliers de la Liberté (advertisement) (1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775479/les-chevaliers-liberte-advertisement-1900-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Unfortunate Inhabitants Who Feared the Fire and Left Their Cellars... (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773715/image-fire-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Marie Thérèse Couturier (1890–1910) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774059/portrait-marie-therese-couturier-1890-1910-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseU.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, hike towards their next objective during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741239/photo-image-smoke-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas people design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239415/christmas-people-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Two Sisters (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773888/the-two-sisters-c-1900-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEntrance to the Bois de Boulogne (1890s) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775702/entrance-the-bois-boulogne-1890s-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarching Troopers (c. 1891) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775434/marching-troopers-c-1891-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy for Lady Driving a Coach in Entrance to the Bois de Boulogne (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774117/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA French chief sergeant instructs 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army Hawaii Reserve soldiers French…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653750/image-person-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045241/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Hawaii Reserve soldiers from the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, perform French combatives techniques on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653738/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045238/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSpain 1812, French Occupation (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128657/spain-1812-french-occupation-1866-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRecreation room of the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352258/recreation-room-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseNew Soldiers arriving for their first day of Basic Combat Training with Company F, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739345/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license