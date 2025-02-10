Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageadvertisementvintage advertisementssummerpublic domain vintage advertisingfacebookpersonartMan on a Beach, July Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1592 x 1244 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709923/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481042/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAirline tickets deal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896806/airline-tickets-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650050/summer-sale-editable-poster-templateView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseGreen celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208390/green-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licenseGerman Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776482/german-soldier-july-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483722/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967162/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan in Black Coat with Woman in Green Cape, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773467/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070539/summer-vacation-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan on Bridge, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773516/man-bridge-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11680668/travel-booking-website-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764477/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773479/image-book-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204262/beige-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licenseMounted Policeman, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773522/mounted-policeman-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826104/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118765/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHarper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773533/harpers-weekly-out-to-day-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928578/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780475/travel-booking-website-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773512/joan-arc-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseTwo Cats and a Tree, July Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773460/two-cats-and-tree-july-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseSummer escape Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405412/summer-escape-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseMan in Horsedrawn Sleigh, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773596/man-horsedrawn-sleigh-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811676/online-bookstore-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMan Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773526/man-seated-orange-chair-august-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910068/giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Woman in Blue Gown with a Red Umbrella, July Harper's (1896–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775326/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license