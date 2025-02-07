rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rooster and Hen, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
public domain book covermagazine coverbird photos public domainpublic domain harperscover bookshen chickenfarm animals public domainchicken
Agriculture daily Instagram post template
Agriculture daily Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600007/agriculture-daily-instagram-post-templateView license
Man with Horse Plow, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man with Horse Plow, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773573/man-with-horse-plow-march-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture daily blog banner template, editable text
Agriculture daily blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10746948/agriculture-daily-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Girl in White with Maypole, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl in White with Maypole, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773465/girl-white-with-maypole-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Happy hens Instagram post template, editable design
Happy hens Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113641/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Harper's May by Edward Penfield
Harper's May by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906219/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture daily poster template, editable text & design
Agriculture daily poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10746936/agriculture-daily-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu blog banner template, editable text & design
Bird flu blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218132/bird-flu-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming blog banner template, editable text & design
Smart farming blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218234/smart-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Editable chicken element set
Editable chicken element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151531/editable-chicken-element-setView license
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516002/chicken-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mounted Policeman, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Mounted Policeman, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773522/mounted-policeman-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Free range blog banner template, editable text & design
Free range blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218058/free-range-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Livestock farming blog banner template, editable text
Livestock farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515974/livestock-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Man in Horsedrawn Sleigh, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Horsedrawn Sleigh, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773596/man-horsedrawn-sleigh-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947192/chicken-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773569/woman-brown-with-black-hat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable design
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12094036/chicken-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Poultry farming blog banner template, editable design
Poultry farming blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12094348/poultry-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
On Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
On Snow Shoes to the Barren Ground, by Caspar Whitney, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773479/image-book-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Harper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Harper's Weekly Out To-Day (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773533/harpers-weekly-out-to-day-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731260/chicken-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two roosters in a field (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Two roosters in a field (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003562/free-illustration-image-edward-penfield-rooster-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture daily Instagram post template, editable design
Agriculture daily Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738821/agriculture-daily-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture daily Instagram story template, editable text
Agriculture daily Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10746925/agriculture-daily-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
Chicken farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731264/chicken-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Diverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.
Diverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557620/diverse-poultry-illustrations-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773481/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license