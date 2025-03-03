rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
benchvintage christmasgoodwilledward penfieldchristmasfacebookperson
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Man Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773526/man-seated-orange-chair-august-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773535/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696494/baseball-player-iphone-wallpaper-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
Vintage baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696495/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-artworkView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Worker's rights poster template
Worker's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780180/workers-rights-poster-templateView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776110/man-reading-january-1897-harpers-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13025668/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license