Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefamily portrait vintagevintage photos peoplemother photograph vintageblack woman hospitalblack and white antique photosvintage family photosphoto portrait 20th centurygirl familyHermione Turner and Her Children (c. 1910) by Gertrude KäsebierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4818 x 5956 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamily insurance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747520/family-insurance-blog-banner-templateView licenseVisiting nurse shows mother how to sterilize baby bottleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365784/visiting-nurse-shows-mother-how-sterilize-baby-bottlesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747518/health-insurance-blog-banner-templateView licenseA woman in a rocking chair with a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337499/woman-rocking-chair-with-childFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927991/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseFamily Group (Mrs. White, Maynard & Lewis) (c. 1899) by Gertrude Käsebierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051995/family-group-mrs-white-maynard-lewis-c-1899-gertrude-kasebierFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927424/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseInuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927198/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseTwo children (c. 1910)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773178/two-children-c-1910Free Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927234/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMargaret, Ruth, and Gertrude Sawyer sightseeing in Jerusalemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385220/margaret-ruth-and-gertrude-sawyer-sightseeing-jerusalemFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927210/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseFamily of resettlement administration workerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511002/family-resettlement-administration-workerFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928102/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licensePortrait of a Lady, 1899 by gertrude käsebierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981402/portrait-lady-1899-gertrude-kasebierFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927164/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseContact Print II (right), 1904 by hugo erfurthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983529/contact-print-right-1904-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927229/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: Nathalie, Mrs. Bodley, Priscilla and those wretched kittens againhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383558/photo-image-background-cats-hospitalsFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927329/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseHome health care for infantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347955/home-health-care-for-infantsFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927891/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseNative mother and childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368716/native-mother-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927403/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseContact Print I (left), 1904 by hugo erfurthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983490/contact-print-left-1904-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927222/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: Priscilla and Nathaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383483/leek-island-military-hospital-priscilla-and-nathalieFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927902/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseAlbert Szent-Gyorgyi with his brothers and grandmotherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384641/albert-szent-gyorgyi-with-his-brothers-and-grandmotherFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927186/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseContact Prints, 1904 by hugo erfurthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960935/contact-prints-1904-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928037/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseU.S. Army, Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco, California: Three contract nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466601/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927176/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseHome health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357972/home-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928030/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseThe Sawyer family at their bungalow "Kudsia" in Colombo, Ceylonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385162/the-sawyer-family-their-bungalow-kudsia-colombo-ceylonFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928097/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseCollection of Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321656/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain license