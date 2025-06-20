Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecharcoalfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingPeasant Girl (After 1888) by Paul SérusierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1227 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePas coquette (19th century) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125088/pas-coquette-19th-century-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseOld Man and Girl in Peasant Costume (1857) by Benjamin Vautierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157852/old-man-and-girl-peasant-costume-1857-benjamin-vautierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSitzende Bauersfrau mit in den Schoß gelegten Händen, null by georg friedrich kerstinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934167/image-pencil-drawing-paper-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967499/happy-anniversary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeasant Girl with Stalks of Grain (19th century) by Ferdinand Marohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158404/peasant-girl-with-stalks-grain-19th-century-ferdinand-marohnFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Girl Smoking (1849) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126732/peasant-girl-smoking-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant couple, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935132/peasant-couple-ca-1771-1772-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStehende junge Frau mit einem Krug in der Linken, im Profil nach links, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953002/image-person-classic-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseOld peasant woman sitting, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940687/old-peasant-woman-sitting-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseLa Promenade (1888) by Émile Bernardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782540/promenade-1888-emile-bernardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Girl (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128224/peasant-girl-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePeasant with Fur Coat Beside Fire (ca. 1850) by Joseph Heickehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157598/peasant-with-fur-coat-beside-fire-ca-1850-joseph-heickeFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGerman Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWoodcutter Seen from the Rear, ca. 1608 – 1609 by roelant saveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981880/woodcutter-seen-from-the-rear-ca-1608-1609-roelant-saveryFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Woman with Jar (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126879/peasant-woman-with-jar-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirls At Prayer In Church (19th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157083/girls-prayer-church-19th-century-germanFree Image from public domain licenseMe & you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723551/you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAn Elderly Peasant Woman (c. 1878) by Léon Augustin Lhermittehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048190/elderly-peasant-woman-c-1878-leon-augustin-lhermitteFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty spa package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849854/beauty-spa-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Lawyers by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032068/two-lawyers-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBauernmädchen mit in die Hüfte gestemmter Rechten und einem Rechen in der Linken, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949419/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929843/beauty-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeasant Woman Leaning on Wall (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126900/peasant-woman-leaning-wall-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty tips Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929839/beauty-tips-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBauernmädchen mit Rechen und Korb, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951889/bauernmadchen-mit-rechen-und-korb-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license