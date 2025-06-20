rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Peasant Girl (After 1888) by Paul Sérusier
Save
Edit Image
charcoalfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Pas coquette (19th century) by Paul Gavarni
Pas coquette (19th century) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125088/pas-coquette-19th-century-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Old Man and Girl in Peasant Costume (1857) by Benjamin Vautier
Old Man and Girl in Peasant Costume (1857) by Benjamin Vautier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157852/old-man-and-girl-peasant-costume-1857-benjamin-vautierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sitzende Bauersfrau mit in den Schoß gelegten Händen, null by georg friedrich kersting
Sitzende Bauersfrau mit in den Schoß gelegten Händen, null by georg friedrich kersting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934167/image-pencil-drawing-paper-faceFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary poster template, editable text and design
Happy anniversary poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967499/happy-anniversary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Peasant Girl with Stalks of Grain (19th century) by Ferdinand Marohn
Peasant Girl with Stalks of Grain (19th century) by Ferdinand Marohn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158404/peasant-girl-with-stalks-grain-19th-century-ferdinand-marohnFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peasant Girl Smoking (1849) by Paul Gavarni
Peasant Girl Smoking (1849) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126732/peasant-girl-smoking-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peasant couple, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
Peasant couple, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935132/peasant-couple-ca-1771-1772-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stehende junge Frau mit einem Krug in der Linken, im Profil nach links, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
Stehende junge Frau mit einem Krug in der Linken, im Profil nach links, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953002/image-person-classic-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Old peasant woman sitting, null by jakob becker
Old peasant woman sitting, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940687/old-peasant-woman-sitting-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
La Promenade (1888) by Émile Bernard
La Promenade (1888) by Émile Bernard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782540/promenade-1888-emile-bernardFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peasant Girl (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarni
Peasant Girl (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128224/peasant-girl-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Peasant with Fur Coat Beside Fire (ca. 1850) by Joseph Heicke
Peasant with Fur Coat Beside Fire (ca. 1850) by Joseph Heicke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157598/peasant-with-fur-coat-beside-fire-ca-1850-joseph-heickeFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Woodcutter Seen from the Rear, ca. 1608 – 1609 by roelant savery
Woodcutter Seen from the Rear, ca. 1608 – 1609 by roelant savery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981880/woodcutter-seen-from-the-rear-ca-1608-1609-roelant-saveryFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peasant Woman with Jar (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarni
Peasant Woman with Jar (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126879/peasant-woman-with-jar-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girls At Prayer In Church (19th century) by German
Girls At Prayer In Church (19th century) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157083/girls-prayer-church-19th-century-germanFree Image from public domain license
Me & you Instagram story template, editable text
Me & you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723551/you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
An Elderly Peasant Woman (c. 1878) by Léon Augustin Lhermitte
An Elderly Peasant Woman (c. 1878) by Léon Augustin Lhermitte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048190/elderly-peasant-woman-c-1878-leon-augustin-lhermitteFree Image from public domain license
Beauty spa package Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty spa package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849854/beauty-spa-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Lawyers by Honoré Daumier
Two Lawyers by Honoré Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032068/two-lawyers-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bauernmädchen mit in die Hüfte gestemmter Rechten und einem Rechen in der Linken, null by jakob becker
Bauernmädchen mit in die Hüfte gestemmter Rechten und einem Rechen in der Linken, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949419/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tips poster template, editable text and design
Beauty tips poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929843/beauty-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Peasant Woman Leaning on Wall (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarni
Peasant Woman Leaning on Wall (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126900/peasant-woman-leaning-wall-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tips Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty tips Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929839/beauty-tips-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bauernmädchen mit Rechen und Korb, null by jakob becker
Bauernmädchen mit Rechen und Korb, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951889/bauernmadchen-mit-rechen-und-korb-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license