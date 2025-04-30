Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageautumn landscape painting public domainautumnindianindian artist public domain artpublic domain autumnplanttreespersonOaks and Sycamores (Indian Summer) (1912) by David W HumphreyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1084 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1088 x 1204 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAutumn break mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20301166/autumn-break-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape in late autumn, 1926 by friedrich mookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984613/landscape-late-autumn-1926-friedrich-mookFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540270/autumn-coming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the forest near Falkenstein, August 24, 1877 by ernst morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981156/the-forest-near-falkenstein-august-24-1877-ernst-morgensternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn forest design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178368/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView licenseForest section, September 7, 1856 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936096/forest-section-september-1856-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287928/autumn-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseLeaf tree, null by friedrich wilhelm hirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980612/leaf-tree-null-friedrich-wilhelm-hirtFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseKashmir: trees and onlookers by the Dhul canal. Photograph by Samuel Bourne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002318/kashmir-trees-and-onlookers-the-dhul-canal-photograph-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseTree tree illustration art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17255067/tree-tree-illustration-artView licenseAutumn forest walk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470850/autumn-forest-walk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseForest of Fontainebleau, Autumn (1871) by Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la Peñahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128801/forest-fontainebleau-autumn-1871-narcisse-virgile-diaz-penaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540246/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchwarzwaldlandschaft: Blick vom Waldesrande auf die Berge, 1862 by hans thomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980979/schwarzwaldlandschaft-blick-vom-waldesrande-auf-die-berge-1862-hans-thomaFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseKashmir: a clearing in a wood with a river beyond. Photograph by Samuel Bourne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972635/kashmir-clearing-wood-with-river-beyond-photograph-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477204/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseSerene landscape with vibrant colors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19613466/serene-landscape-with-vibrant-colorsView licenseWinter landscape border, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381305/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseAvenue of Oaks in Late Summer (1880 - 1900) by Maria Bilders van Bossehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744740/avenue-oaks-late-summer-1880-1900-maria-bilders-van-bosseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn forest design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178434/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView licenseMary’s tree near Cairo, 1898 by fritz hauckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983854/marys-tree-near-cairo-1898-fritz-hauckFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798860/autumn-home-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBroadleaf forest (study in oil), August 24, 1835 by christian heerdthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936038/broadleaf-forest-study-oil-august-24-1835-christian-heerdtFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103742/autumn-home-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo trees near Kronberg, August 14, 1878 – August 16, 1878 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939361/image-plant-trees-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470872/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseForest near Königstein, August 8, 1876 – August 9, 1876 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982503/image-plant-trees-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Fall forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201264/watercolor-fall-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseAutumn collage frame newspapers background leaves.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19065299/autumn-collage-frame-newspapers-background-leavesView licenseEditable watercolor Autumn forest design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178377/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView licenseTree, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983677/tree-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697406/autumn-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePark in spring tree illustration background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15633890/park-spring-tree-illustration-backgroundView licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003017/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseAutumn Leaves (1858) by Nina Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127246/autumn-leaves-1858-nina-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103743/autumn-home-decoration-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseForest path, 1921 by friedrich mookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936070/forest-path-1921-friedrich-mookFree Image from public domain license