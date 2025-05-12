rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eight Figures, Washington Square, New York (c. 1910–12) by William James Glackens
Save
Edit Image
pencil drawingsketch pencilfacepeopleartvintagepublic domainillustration
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Woman with Umbrella, Washington Square by William James Glackens
Woman with Umbrella, Washington Square by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265683/image-art-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing poster template
Islamic clothing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView license
Woman in Black Hat and Black Skirt by William James Glackens
Woman in Black Hat and Black Skirt by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265606/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView license
Man Following Woman by William James Glackens
Man Following Woman by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266079/man-following-woman-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing Facebook story template
Islamic clothing Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView license
Woman with Broad-Brimmed Hat by William James Glackens
Woman with Broad-Brimmed Hat by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265980/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing blog banner template
Islamic clothing blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman Walking by William James Glackens
Woman Walking by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265624/woman-walking-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Woman Walking to the Left by William James Glackens
Woman Walking to the Left by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265993/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Angel investor Instagram post template, editable text
Angel investor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Women Facing in Different Directions by William James Glackens
Two Women Facing in Different Directions by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265982/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing Facebook post template
Islamic clothing Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView license
Nude by William James Glackens
Nude by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265630/nude-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Military service poster template
Military service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640672/military-service-poster-templateView license
Barbaro Fats by William James Glackens
Barbaro Fats by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265996/barbaro-fats-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Beauty product pastel logo template, editable design
Beauty product pastel logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView license
Pony Ballet by William James Glackens
Pony Ballet by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265195/pony-ballet-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Beauty product vintage logo template, editable design
Beauty product vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001510/beauty-product-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
A Party Has a Right to Add More Tong to Their Own Joint by William James Glackens
A Party Has a Right to Add More Tong to Their Own Joint by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265684/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty product vintage logo template, editable design
Beauty product vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575141/beauty-product-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait by William James Glackens
Self-Portrait by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265353/self-portrait-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Women (One Seated) by William James Glackens
Two Women (One Seated) by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265354/two-women-one-seated-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Notebook & pencil cartoon character png, editable design
Notebook & pencil cartoon character png, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970876/notebook-pencil-cartoon-character-png-editable-designView license
Dutch Cavalier (after 1882) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Dutch Cavalier (after 1882) by Jean Léon Gérôme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129088/dutch-cavalier-after-1882-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain license
Art painting museum Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art painting museum Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229748/art-painting-museum-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Then We All Went Home by William James Glackens
Then We All Went Home by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265051/then-all-went-home-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Cricket techniques blog banner template
Cricket techniques blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536036/cricket-techniques-blog-banner-templateView license
Standing Nude Woman by William James Glackens
Standing Nude Woman by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265284/standing-nude-woman-william-james-glackensFree Image from public domain license
Wine restaurant, green logo template, editable design
Wine restaurant, green logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575272/wine-restaurant-green-logo-template-editable-designView license
Nude Standing with Legs Crossed (c. 1878) by James McNeill Whistler
Nude Standing with Legs Crossed (c. 1878) by James McNeill Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048205/nude-standing-with-legs-crossed-c-1878-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Cleaners, Washington Square by William James Glackens
Street Cleaners, Washington Square by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265260/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram story template, editable social media design
Vintage collection Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229746/vintage-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Beach with Figures, Bellport by William James Glackens
Beach with Figures, Bellport by William James Glackens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265063/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229745/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Twelve Months: February (1866) by Paul Gavarni
The Twelve Months: February (1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128655/the-twelve-months-february-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license