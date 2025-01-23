Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewillowvintage landscape photographsphotograph landscapesceneryplanttreespersonforestTrees by a Pond (c. 1900–1914) by Félix ThiollierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 895 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6168 x 4602 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseHuntsman in an Alley of Trees at Précicet (c. 1900–1914) by Félix Thiollierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773816/huntsman-alley-trees-precicet-c-1900-1914-felix-thiollierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license[North Island river] (1920s-1930s) by Roland Searlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9937823/north-island-river-1920s-1930s-roland-searleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseHaystacks on the Plain of Forez, Sunset (c. 1900–1914) by Félix Thiollierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773845/haystacks-the-plain-forez-sunset-c-1900-1914-felix-thiollierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseZoological Gardens and Giza by William Saunderson Cooperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9900277/zoological-gardens-and-giza-william-saunderson-cooperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license[Lake Rotorua] (1920s-1930s) by Roland Searlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9932481/lake-rotorua-1920s-1930s-roland-searleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547673/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license[Avon River, Christchurch] (1920s-1930s) by Roland Searlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9937760/avon-river-christchurch-1920s-1930s-roland-searleFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseRoy Lichtenstein Mermaid. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3371603/free-photo-image-abies-canal-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseMagical forest fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664323/magical-forest-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCochin China [Vietnam]. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1867.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021932/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWoodland elf fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663279/woodland-elf-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLogan's Spring, At Tyrone City, Pa. by Edward Anthonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14283927/logans-spring-tyrone-city-pa-edward-anthonyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421622/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseA scene riverside with blooming willows at spring sunrise trees illustration landscape.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16781703/image-sunset-grass-sceneryView licenseWizard in a forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663085/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe River in May (1908) by Frances Stebbins Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774314/the-river-may-1908-frances-stebbins-allenFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseAt Wargrave by Henry W Taunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320114/wargrave-henry-tauntFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546860/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseKwangtung province, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1870.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999495/photo-image-jungle-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSrinuggur; A View on the Canal by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14321748/srinuggur-view-the-canal-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIn Bolton Woods, Yorkshire by James Valentine Sonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9289001/bolton-woods-yorkshire-james-valentine-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKashmir: trees and onlookers by the Dhul canal. Photograph by Samuel Bourne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002318/kashmir-trees-and-onlookers-the-dhul-canal-photograph-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseForest restoration trust Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260944/forest-restoration-trust-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: boat-house path : alternate viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382734/leek-island-military-hospital-boat-house-path-alternate-viewFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSrinuggur; View down the Dhul Canal by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317926/srinuggur-view-down-the-dhul-canal-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseValley of the Yosemite from Mosquito Camp, No. 22 (1872) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047497/valley-the-yosemite-from-mosquito-camp-no-1872-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseForest restoration trust blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260942/forest-restoration-trust-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Real park dirt path willow trees landscape.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16071648/png-real-park-dirt-path-willow-trees-landscapeView license