Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain book covervintage posterreadingreading book artworkposter vintage rockpeople reading bookpublic domain advertising postervintage septemberYoung Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1091 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseWoman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742588/png-1983-aiga-american-artView licenseMan Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licenseWoman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612627/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseMan Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776110/man-reading-january-1897-harpers-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811676/online-bookstore-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773962/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664522/anatomy-textbook-cover-templateView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001359/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460900/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443292/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseMan and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseMemoir book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646002/memoir-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGirl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseRead more blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460951/read-more-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseMan with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseYoung Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThriller book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14681146/thriller-book-cover-templateView licenseGerman Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776482/german-soldier-july-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686737/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePeople We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBook buffet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623186/book-buffet-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseHarper's March (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660157/music-lesson-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGirl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license