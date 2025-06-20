rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Seated on Bench in Profile to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Save
Edit Image
pinkcharcoal drawingillustrationpublic domain paperfacepersonartvintage
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Seated Woman Holding a Fan (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman Holding a Fan (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773964/seated-woman-holding-fan-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347524/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
Woman Seated in Profile to the Right (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Seated in Profile to the Right (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773905/woman-seated-profile-the-right-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView license
Two Studies of Seated Woman Seen from the Back, Looking over Her Left Shoulder (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Two Studies of Seated Woman Seen from the Back, Looking over Her Left Shoulder (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774052/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Woman with Head Turned in Profile and Hands Held on Her Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Head Turned in Profile and Hands Held on Her Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774012/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Woman Seated in Profile and a Study of Her Torso (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Seated in Profile and a Study of Her Torso (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774034/woman-seated-profile-and-study-her-torso-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Seated Female Clown Facing Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Female Clown Facing Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774085/seated-female-clown-facing-left-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Dance (c. 1885 - 1895) by Jules Chéret
The Dance (c. 1885 - 1895) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775293/the-dance-c-1885-1895-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Woman with Head Turned to the Left and Hands Held in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Head Turned to the Left and Hands Held in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773921/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Standing Woman Seen from Behind (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Standing Woman Seen from Behind (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774029/standing-woman-seen-from-behind-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Woman with Left Hand on Her Hip, and Study of a Hand (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Left Hand on Her Hip, and Study of a Hand (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773969/image-animal-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Caricature of a Man with a Snuff Box (c. 1858) by Claude Monet
Caricature of a Man with a Snuff Box (c. 1858) by Claude Monet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786822/caricature-man-with-snuff-box-c-1858-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
A Muse (1815/1818) by John Vanderlyn
A Muse (1815/1818) by John Vanderlyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033217/muse-18151818-john-vanderlynFree Image from public domain license
Life quote Facebook story template
Life quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631981/life-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Seated Woman with Champagne Glass, and Studies of Feet (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Champagne Glass, and Studies of Feet (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774028/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Woman Leaning on the Back of a Chair, Facing to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Leaning on the Back of a Chair, Facing to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773919/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Seated Female Clown Facing to the Right and Study of Her Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Female Clown Facing to the Right and Study of Her Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773936/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Seated Female Clown with Legs Crossed and Hands Clasped over Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Female Clown with Legs Crossed and Hands Clasped over Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773906/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Dancing Woman with Hands on Hips (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Dancing Woman with Hands on Hips (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773858/dancing-woman-with-hands-hips-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature Instagram post template, editable text
Classic literature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508651/classic-literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Four Studies of a Woman's Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Four Studies of a Woman's Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774015/four-studies-womans-head-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Palais de Glace Champs Elysées, front view (1895) by Jules Chéret
Palais de Glace Champs Elysées, front view (1895) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777809/palais-glace-champs-elysees-front-view-1895-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three-quarter Rear View of Seated Woman (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Three-quarter Rear View of Seated Woman (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774091/three-quarter-rear-view-seated-woman-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license