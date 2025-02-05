rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Model Fastening Her Garter in an Artist's Studio (1868–1910) by Giuseppe Aureli
Save
Edit Image
watercolor artvictorian man public domainwatercolorpublic domain watercolorstudio paintingclassical fashionhistorical paintingpaintings art
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
In the Conservatory (1879) by Edouard Manet.
In the Conservatory (1879) by Edouard Manet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3821299/the-conservatory-1879-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult poster template
Religious cult poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView license
Sulking (ca. 1870) by Edgar Degas.
Sulking (ca. 1870) by Edgar Degas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1927387/sulking-ca-1870-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782868/the-singer-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126503/the-love-letter-ca-1855-giuseppe-mazzoliniFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282163/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView license
Portrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
Portrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123877/portrait-mrs-mellon-duchess-st-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView license
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Porträt eines jungen bayerischen Artillerieleutnants, null by marie ellenrieder
Porträt eines jungen bayerischen Artillerieleutnants, null by marie ellenrieder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954802/portrat-eines-jungen-bayerischen-artillerieleutnants-null-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course Instagram post template
Demonology course Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282252/demonology-course-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman in Gray (ca. 1685) by Edgar Degas.
Portrait of a Woman in Gray (ca. 1685) by Edgar Degas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1927402/portrait-woman-gray-ca-1685-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Facebook story template
Album cover Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535851/album-cover-facebook-story-templateView license
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786080/cocottes-c-1850-70-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Album cover blog banner template
Album cover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535852/album-cover-blog-banner-templateView license
Florence Nightingale and Her Sister Parthenope
Florence Nightingale and Her Sister Parthenope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489684/florence-nightingale-and-her-sister-parthenopeFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Bildnis Luise Scholderer mit Hut, October 1889 by otto scholderer
Bildnis Luise Scholderer mit Hut, October 1889 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934720/bildnis-luise-scholderer-mit-hut-october-1889-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
A Country Store,—Getting Weighed (25 March 1871) by W J Linton
A Country Store,—Getting Weighed (25 March 1871) by W J Linton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789495/country-storegetting-weighed-25-march-1871-lintonFree Image from public domain license
Men's vintage fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Men's vintage fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072100/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView license
The Water (1700–1899)
The Water (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775621/the-water-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
Men's vintage fashion background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Men's vintage fashion background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072121/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView license
Je suis desolee, docteur. Toujours pas le miondre bébé...contre la stérilité by Jules Renard
Je suis desolee, docteur. Toujours pas le miondre bébé...contre la stérilité by Jules Renard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439514/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license