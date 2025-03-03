Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagereclining woman photo public domainvictorian womanfacepersonartfurniturepublic domainclothingLady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1068 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseIn the Studio (ca. 1892-1893) by William Merritt Chase.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2604119/the-studio-ca-1892-1893-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEine Schülerin des Künstlers, Bertha Gerson, beim Zeichenunterricht, hinter ihr der Künstler Otto Scholderer (?), null by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937572/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseA lady piano furniture victorian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15651108/lady-piano-furniture-victorianView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSulking (ca. 1870) by Edgar Degas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1927387/sulking-ca-1870-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'aveu difficile (The Difficult Confession) (1787) by Jean François Janinet and Nicolas Lavreincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025923/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG A lady piano furniture victorian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15707561/png-lady-piano-furniture-victorianView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConfidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJan Toorop's Portrait of Annie Toorop-Hall (1885)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21974510/jan-toorops-portrait-annie-toorop-hall-1885Free Image from public domain licensebest selling sofa Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039339/best-selling-sofa-facebook-post-templateView licenseFrankfurt am Main: Library room at the Cronstettisches Stift with court Counsellor Dr. Sömmering and Provost von Lersner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946715/photo-image-plant-books-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseA Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790856/girl-her-devotions-1824-richard-james-laneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseGeorges Fattethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390336/georges-fattetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseVorlesung im Park, drei junge Damen in Watteau'schem Kostüm um einen Steintisch sitzend (Laube am Sandhof bei Niederrad)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987090/image-trees-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman in Yellow (c. 1875) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783856/woman-yellow-c-1875-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseDevotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChatterton (The Death of Chatterton) (1856) by Henry Wallishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332167/chatterton-the-death-chatterton-1856-henry-wallisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Woman Reading (1875) by Lucius Rossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784324/young-woman-reading-1875-lucius-rossiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseJosephine and Mercie (1908) by Edmund Charles Tarbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056436/josephine-and-mercie-1908-edmund-charles-tarbellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseInterior of a Working Class Home, rue de Romainville (1909-10) by Eugène Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056528/interior-working-class-home-rue-romainville-1909-10-eugene-atgetFree Image from public domain license