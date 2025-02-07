rawpixel
Young Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfield
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
Online bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable design
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent background
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Weekly reading poster template, editable text and design
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Kid's books poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Book sale poster template, editable text and design
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Annual book sale poster template, editable text and design
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Reading week poster template, editable text & design
Lady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
Study club poster template, editable text and design
Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Kids book poster template, editable design
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
Book swap poster template
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
Tea party poster template, editable text & design
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Book cover editable mockup, realistic publishing
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
