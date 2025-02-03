Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebluevintage woman with fanfacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingSeated Woman Holding a Fan (c. 1900) by Jules ChéretOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 737 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 983 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229329/png-beautiful-woman-with-umbrella-illustration-blue-collage-elementView licenseWoman Seated on Bench in Profile to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773908/woman-seated-bench-profile-the-left-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559952/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Studies of Seated Woman Seen from the Back, Looking over Her Left Shoulder (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774052/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWoman Seated in Profile to the Right (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773905/woman-seated-profile-the-right-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView licenseStanding Woman Seen from Behind (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774029/standing-woman-seen-from-behind-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9558851/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Female Clown Facing Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774085/seated-female-clown-facing-left-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559100/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Female Clown Facing to the Right and Study of Her Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773936/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559563/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Seated in Profile and a Study of Her Torso (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774034/woman-seated-profile-and-study-her-torso-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, woman with blue umbrella illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231466/png-rainy-daisy-blue-collage-elementView licenseSeated Woman with Head Turned in Profile and Hands Held on Her Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774012/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman png, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9430879/victorian-woman-png-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Woman with Head Turned to the Left and Hands Held in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773921/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseDancing Woman with Hands on Hips (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773858/dancing-woman-with-hands-hips-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseSeated Woman with Left Hand on Her Hip, and Study of a Hand (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773969/image-animal-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580821/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree-quarter Rear View of Seated Woman (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774091/three-quarter-rear-view-seated-woman-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseSale Instagram story template, editable fashion advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657456/sale-instagram-story-template-editable-fashion-advertisementView licenseLéonie Laporte as a Bacchante (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774045/leonie-laporte-bacchante-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseSale Instagram post template, editable fashion advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657457/sale-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-advertisementView licenseWoman Playing a Mandolin (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773864/woman-playing-mandolin-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600242/album-cover-templateView licenseSeated Woman with Champagne Glass, and Studies of Feet (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774028/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFashion blog banner template, pink geometric shape stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648740/fashion-blog-banner-template-pink-geometric-shape-styleView licenseWoman with Mandolin Held at Shoulder Level (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774032/woman-with-mandolin-held-shoulder-level-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Woman Playing Mandolin in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773932/seated-woman-playing-mandolin-her-lap-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194278/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseCeiling Studies of a Prophet and a Putto Seen from Below (c. 1602/1607) by Giulio Cesare Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001527/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Holding a Staff (c. 1900) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774090/woman-holding-staff-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseA Young Man Embracing a Girl (c. 1743) by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019224/young-man-embracing-girl-c-1743-giovanni-battista-piazzettaFree Image from public domain license