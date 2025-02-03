rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Seated Woman Holding a Fan (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Save
Edit Image
bluevintage woman with fanfacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawing
PNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…
PNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229329/png-beautiful-woman-with-umbrella-illustration-blue-collage-elementView license
Woman Seated on Bench in Profile to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Seated on Bench in Profile to the Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773908/woman-seated-bench-profile-the-left-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559952/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Studies of Seated Woman Seen from the Back, Looking over Her Left Shoulder (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Two Studies of Seated Woman Seen from the Back, Looking over Her Left Shoulder (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774052/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Woman Seated in Profile to the Right (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Seated in Profile to the Right (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773905/woman-seated-profile-the-right-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel ad poster template
Japan travel ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView license
Standing Woman Seen from Behind (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Standing Woman Seen from Behind (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774029/standing-woman-seen-from-behind-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9558851/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Female Clown Facing Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Female Clown Facing Left (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774085/seated-female-clown-facing-left-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559100/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Female Clown Facing to the Right and Study of Her Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Female Clown Facing to the Right and Study of Her Head (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773936/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559563/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Seated in Profile and a Study of Her Torso (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Seated in Profile and a Study of Her Torso (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774034/woman-seated-profile-and-study-her-torso-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, woman with blue umbrella illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, woman with blue umbrella illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231466/png-rainy-daisy-blue-collage-elementView license
Seated Woman with Head Turned in Profile and Hands Held on Her Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Head Turned in Profile and Hands Held on Her Left Knee (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774012/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman png, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9430879/victorian-woman-png-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Woman with Head Turned to the Left and Hands Held in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Head Turned to the Left and Hands Held in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773921/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel blog banner template
Japan travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
Dancing Woman with Hands on Hips (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Dancing Woman with Hands on Hips (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773858/dancing-woman-with-hands-hips-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Tokyo awaits blog banner template
Tokyo awaits blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView license
Seated Woman with Left Hand on Her Hip, and Study of a Hand (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Left Hand on Her Hip, and Study of a Hand (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773969/image-animal-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, editable roses flower. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580821/victorian-woman-editable-roses-flower-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three-quarter Rear View of Seated Woman (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Three-quarter Rear View of Seated Woman (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774091/three-quarter-rear-view-seated-woman-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Sale Instagram story template, editable fashion advertisement
Sale Instagram story template, editable fashion advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657456/sale-instagram-story-template-editable-fashion-advertisementView license
Léonie Laporte as a Bacchante (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Léonie Laporte as a Bacchante (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774045/leonie-laporte-bacchante-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Sale Instagram post template, editable fashion advertisement
Sale Instagram post template, editable fashion advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657457/sale-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-advertisementView license
Woman Playing a Mandolin (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Playing a Mandolin (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773864/woman-playing-mandolin-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600242/album-cover-templateView license
Seated Woman with Champagne Glass, and Studies of Feet (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman with Champagne Glass, and Studies of Feet (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774028/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Fashion blog banner template, pink geometric shape style
Fashion blog banner template, pink geometric shape style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648740/fashion-blog-banner-template-pink-geometric-shape-styleView license
Woman with Mandolin Held at Shoulder Level (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman with Mandolin Held at Shoulder Level (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774032/woman-with-mandolin-held-shoulder-level-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Woman Playing Mandolin in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Seated Woman Playing Mandolin in Her Lap (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773932/seated-woman-playing-mandolin-her-lap-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194278/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Ceiling Studies of a Prophet and a Putto Seen from Below (c. 1602/1607) by Giulio Cesare Procaccini
Ceiling Studies of a Prophet and a Putto Seen from Below (c. 1602/1607) by Giulio Cesare Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001527/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Holding a Staff (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
Woman Holding a Staff (c. 1900) by Jules Chéret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774090/woman-holding-staff-c-1900-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView license
A Young Man Embracing a Girl (c. 1743) by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
A Young Man Embracing a Girl (c. 1743) by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019224/young-man-embracing-girl-c-1743-giovanni-battista-piazzettaFree Image from public domain license