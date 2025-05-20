Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitSelf-Portrait (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges JeanniotOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1035 x 1389 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait (c. 1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775137/self-portrait-c-1900-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Edgar Degas (c. 1885, reprint July 1987) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9769042/portrait-edgar-degas-c-1885-reprint-july-1987-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelbstbildnis an der Staffelei (Self-Portrait with Easel) (1918) by Lovis Corinth and Fritz Gurlitthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseSelf-Portrait of Rembrandt (1771) by Georg Friedrich Schmidt and Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023530/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-Portrait (1899) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775747/self-portrait-1899-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSelf-Portrait Sketching (1752) by Georg Friedrich Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020249/self-portrait-sketching-1752-georg-friedrich-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseHead of a Young Man in a Feathered Hat (so-called Self-Portrait) (c. 1645/1647) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglionehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012009/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseSelf-Portrait Drawing at a Window (1648) by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012219/self-portrait-drawing-window-1648-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseMotorized Atrocities (1915) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773712/motorized-atrocities-1915-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Marie Thérèse Couturier (1890–1910) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774059/portrait-marie-therese-couturier-1890-1910-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseSelf-Portrait in a Heavy Fur Cap (1631) by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009036/self-portrait-heavy-fur-cap-1631-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseEntrance to the Bois de Boulogne (1890s) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775702/entrance-the-bois-boulogne-1890s-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf Portrait with Plumed Cap and Lowered Sabre (1636–1800) by After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792730/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licenseClassic portrait with expressive gazehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677067/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseJules Destrée (1917) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057773/jules-destree-1917-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseSelf-Portrait (1869) by Johann Georg Schwartzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742300/self-portrait-1869-johann-georg-schwartzeFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseLes Chevaliers de la Liberté (advertisement) (1900) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775479/les-chevaliers-liberte-advertisement-1900-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseClassic portrait with historical attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677615/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait (c. 1875) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783801/self-portrait-c-1875-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseVintage artist portrait paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677306/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license