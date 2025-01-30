rawpixel
Portrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargent
charcoal sketchespencil sketchjohn singer sargentladys face sketchfacesargentwoman portrait paintings public domainwoman portrait public domain
Vintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981452/vintage-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blonde Model (c. 1877) by John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783020/blonde-model-c-1877-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Young woman as personification of summer, 1746 by cornelis troost
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951440/young-woman-personification-summer-1746-cornelis-troostFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981437/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrat einer Frau mit Holländerhaube (1907) drawing in high resolution by Egon Schiele.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6165529/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, Miss Grace Woodhouse by John Singer Sargent transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189592/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
Kopf einer Frau mit Dutt nach rechts, 1848 by victor müller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985549/kopf-einer-frau-mit-dutt-nach-rechts-1848-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain license
Spring feminine perfume Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868556/spring-feminine-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ein Damenkopf und eine Hand, null by french, 18th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952802/ein-damenkopf-und-eine-hand-null-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868026/aesthetic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bildnis der Emilie Scholderer, der Mutter des Künstlers, en face, ca. 1855 – 1856 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984674/image-pencil-drawing-face-accessoryFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two young ladies, null by anton burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954914/two-young-ladies-null-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing old farmwoman, null by anton burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982416/standing-old-farmwoman-null-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain license
Autumn picnic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113129/autumn-picnic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Young lady personifying spring, 1749 by cornelis troost
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986464/young-lady-personifying-spring-1749-cornelis-troostFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a young soldier, ca. 1740 by giovanni battista piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952207/head-young-soldier-ca-1740-giovanni-battista-piazzettaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madame Escudier (c. 1883) by John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782596/madame-escudier-c-1883-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl's head, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939464/girls-head-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982308/art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950120/weibliche-allegorische-figur-ca-1480-1490-upper-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sitzende aus der "Vorbereitung zum Kostümball", ca. 1879 – 1880 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944196/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
Herrenportrat (1907) drawing in high resolution by Egon Schiele.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6165542/herrenportrat-1907-drawing-high-resolution-egon-schieleFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bildnis einer lächelnden Frau, ca. 1860 by angilbert göbel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984315/bildnis-einer-lachelnden-frau-ca-1860-angilbert-gobelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bacchante with curly hair, ca. 1860 by angilbert göbel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934632/bacchante-with-curly-hair-ca-1860-angilbert-gobelFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Old man with a candle, 1664 by frans van mieris the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956204/old-man-with-candle-1664-frans-van-mieris-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kniende vor einer Kiste aus der "Vorbereitung zum Kostümball", ca. 1879 – 1880 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984365/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marktgängerin stehend nach links mit Korb am rechten Arm, null by anton burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948240/marktgangerin-stehend-nach-links-mit-korb-rechten-arm-null-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain license