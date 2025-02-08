Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedustybuffaloedward curtishorseanimalpersonvintagenatureThe Vanishing Race - Navaho (c. 1904) by Edward Sheriff CurtisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1189 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorses at a Division Lazaret, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370549/horses-division-lazaret-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseDoctor Stucky and Three Nurses on the Way from Hindmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339454/doctor-stucky-and-three-nurses-the-way-from-hindmanFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCanyon de Chelly by Edward S Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249341/canyon-chelly-edward-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Guide (c. 1900–10) by Carl Moonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774050/the-guide-c-1900-10-carl-moonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseEnglish horses, null by johann georg pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949236/english-horses-null-johann-georg-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram ad template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8619665/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licenseU.S. Marine Hospital Sanitorium, Fort Stanton, N.M: Patients and Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372091/us-marine-hospital-sanitorium-fort-stanton-nm-patients-and-staffFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseGruppen von Reitern, einige mit Handpferden, 1775 by ferdinand kobellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944708/gruppen-von-reitern-einige-mit-handpferden-1775-ferdinand-kobellFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseRusso-Japanese War, 1904-1905, Medical & Sanitary Affairshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334978/russo-japanese-war-1904-1905-medical-sanitary-affairsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licenseStreet scene, Arroya, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510166/street-scene-arroya-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHorse championship ephemera remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823426/horse-championship-ephemera-remix-background-editable-designView licensePicket linehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368069/picket-lineFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReiter an einem Bache vorüberziehend, null by philips wouwermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980900/reiter-einem-bache-voruberziehend-null-philips-wouwermanFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoing to drillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367923/going-drillFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCarranza Garrison, El Valle, Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368149/carranza-garrison-valle-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661710/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGeneral Pershing reviewing troops at El Valle, Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368091/general-pershing-reviewing-troops-valle-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseHungarian horses, 1794 by johann georg pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951577/hungarian-horses-1794-johann-georg-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661847/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Three Chiefs - Piegan by Edward Sheriff Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800772/photo-image-cloud-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, TX: Nurses off for a horseback ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469634/photo-image-palm-trees-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseJ. A. Stuckyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499779/stuckyFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseHorses running at desert exploration destination recreation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16894198/horses-running-desert-exploration-destination-recreationView license