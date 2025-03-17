rawpixel
Landscapes: Venus and Cupid (La Source) (c. 1900) by Ker Xavier Roussel
Art history class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043203/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Landscapes: The Bathers (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776103/landscapes-the-bathers-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699653/art-history-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscapes: Dancing Cupids (Amours jouant auprès d'une nymphe) (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776439/image-paper-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043179/art-history-class-facebook-story-templateView license
Landscapes: Figure in a Striped Dress (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776158/landscapes-figure-striped-dress-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscapes: Bathers near a River (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776578/landscapes-bathers-near-river-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Seated beside a Pond by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770978/woman-seated-beside-pond-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscapes: Figure Carrying an Umbrella (Femme en rouge dans un paysage) (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777668/image-flower-plant-treesFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Centaur Swimming by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771002/centaur-swimming-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bathers (1899) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775563/bathers-1899-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscapes: Nymphs (Femmes dans la campagne) (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776356/landscapes-nymphs-femmes-dans-campagne-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fountain of youth, Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864469/fountain-youthFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
abstracted, blurry image in brown, blue and white of standing woman with three small figures (putti?). Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652276/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man en vrouw aan waterkant, een kind zweeft in de lucht (c. 1900) by Ker Xavier Roussel and Auguste Clot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13766861/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
sketchy image in red, green and purple; sketchy figure in red at L center; purple and green foliage at R; trees with red…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652277/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
four nudes under a tree, with one standing figure at center; central seated nude has her hands held up to her head; greens…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652270/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kylpeviä naisia, Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864564/kylpevia-naisiaFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with house by St.Tropez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792260/landscape-with-house-sttropezFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
sketchy image of figure bathing with child at L, accompanied by standing figure; another leaning figure R of center; heavy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652280/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a House (Paysage avec maison) (1897) by Ambroise Vollard, Ker Xavier Roussel and Auguste Clot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052735/image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003022/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
yellow, blue and white; abstracted image of figures at center and foliage in ULC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652278/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043228/art-history-class-blog-banner-templateView license
Landscape, Ker Xavier Roussel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864133/landscapeFree Image from public domain license