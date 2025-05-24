Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegreenlandantique photographyarcticfacepersonartvintagepublic domainStudies of Greenland Eskimos: Portrait of Shangodoblako (c. 1900) by Robert Edwin PearyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4543 x 7042 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudies of Greenland Eskimos: Tent with Two Children (c. 1900) by Robert Edwin Pearyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774270/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseBaby's sleep music Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596676/babys-sleep-music-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licenseInuit Man in Profile (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775360/inuit-man-profile-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseBetter sleep tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597402/better-sleep-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with Shoes (1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775218/woman-with-shoes-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait of Two Men, India (1850s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787128/portrait-two-men-india-1850sFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseHistorical Indian family portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312705/ayahFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseFour Women on the Beach (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775315/four-women-the-beach-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseVintage portrait of indigenous leaderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325827/warriorFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseVintage tailor sewing fabrichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311845/tailorFree Image from public domain licenseClimate crisis, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907455/climate-crisis-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseInuit Child (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775048/inuit-child-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseClimate crisis, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907279/climate-crisis-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseOrientalist Study (1858) by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787397/orientalist-study-1858-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain licenseClimate crisis, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907944/climate-crisis-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseIsaac and Rosa, Emancipated Slave Children, from the Free Schools of Louisiana (1863–1864) by Myron H Kimballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046264/photo-image-rosa-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944181/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseVintage portrait historical figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310268/maratFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUte Chief Severo and Family (c. 1885, published 1900) by Charles A Nast and Detroit Photographic Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049606/image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944557/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseLorina and Alice Liddell in Chinese Dress (1860) by Charles Lutwidge Dodgson Lewis Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045347/photo-image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseClimate crisis, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907949/climate-crisis-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseFrankfurt am Main: Prisoners of war, 1870 by carl friedrich myliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946734/frankfurt-main-prisoners-war-1870-carl-friedrich-myliusFree Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944084/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseWater Carrier, Cairo (1870s) by Maison Béchardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784332/water-carrier-cairo-1870s-maison-bechardFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the pattern poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118211/break-the-pattern-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseSave the arctic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957538/save-the-arctic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Artist's Father (c. 1853) by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787199/portrait-the-artists-father-c-1853-charles-negreFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseSioux Delegation (1891) by Charles Milton Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055365/sioux-delegation-1891-charles-milton-bellFree Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944537/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseVintage military portrait photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308365/william-bartlett-civil-war-soldier-charles-deforest-fredricksFree Image from public domain license