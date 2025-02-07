Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesewingprintercc0bookpersonartjapanese artfurnitureTriptych: The Draughtsman, The Woodcutter, The Printer (c. 1900) by Emil OrlikOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 452 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9355 x 3526 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSewing school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854029/sewing-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanse houtsnijder (1900 - 1903) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765841/japanse-houtsnijder-1900-1903-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327771/vision-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseEvening in Fukagawa (1900) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055653/evening-fukagawa-1900-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166651/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseJapanse drukker (1901) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765845/japanse-drukker-1901-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149901/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseArtisans, from the series An Up-to-Date Parody of the Four Classes" by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612343/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKiyomizu Seigen (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsutaya Kichizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142476/kiyomizu-seigen-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-tsutaya-kichizoFree Image from public domain licenseMechanical engineering blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063805/mechanical-engineering-blog-banner-templateView licenseCourt Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFuji susano Soga kyodai hommo togeru zu (1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142052/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570776/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseKabuki Scene at Kumagai's Camp, from the play The Chronicle of the Battle of Ichinotani (Ichinotani futaba gunki) by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490693/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTriptych: Izu no Oshima yori Fujisan enken no zu (1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Yamaguchi ya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142246/image-background-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePicture of a Procession of Foreigners at Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613781/picture-procession-foreigners-yokohama-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese music book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidō by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613816/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaido-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731760/entertainment-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCourtesans Imitating a Court Procession by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330016/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSushi bar blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379641/sushi-bar-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain licenseEngineering blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063807/engineering-blog-banner-templateView licenseTriptych: Tsunawatari karuwaza hyoban (1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Tsujikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142818/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Four Accomplishments (Kinkishoga) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118964/the-four-accomplishments-kinkishoga-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseBanquet of the Next Full Moon at the Chrysanthemum Festival, from the series The Twelve Months (Chōyō nochi no tsuki no en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8001433/image-paper-book-moonFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195641/open-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseAbura Bozu yami yo no kuro zome (1888 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Zenjirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143210/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseLadies Sewing (Kijo saihō no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938689/ladies-sewing-kijo-saiho-zuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614766/japanese-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProcession of People from Five Countries: Holland, Russia, France, England and Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183813/image-paper-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseBest friends forever poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570787/best-friends-forever-poster-templateView licenseDaimyo's Processions Passing along the Tōkaidōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074131/daimyos-processions-passing-along-the-tokaidoFree Image from public domain license