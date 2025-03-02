Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintings street scenessnowwinter citypublic domainvillage paintingpublic domain oil painting landscapebakerypublic domain oil paintingSnow Effect in the Suburbs (c. 1875–85) by Victor Alfred Paul VignonOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6301 x 4773 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6301 x 4773 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWinter quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114490/winter-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseMarly-le-Roi (c. 1875) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047747/marly-le-roi-c-1875-alfred-sisleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable snow globe design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15570357/editable-snow-globe-design-element-setView licenseCamille Pissarro's Road to Versailles at Louveciennes (The Snow Effect) (1896)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977767/camille-pissarros-road-versailles-louveciennes-the-snow-effect-1896Free Image from public domain licenseEditable snow globe design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15570358/editable-snow-globe-design-element-setView licenseA Road in the South (c. 1878–84) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777676/road-the-south-c-1878-84-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521386/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseCamille Pissarro's Bath Road, London (1897)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977786/camille-pissarros-bath-road-london-1897Free Image from public domain licenseWinter memories, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520638/winter-memories-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseComing Storm (1905) by Pierre Georges Jeanniothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775112/coming-storm-1905-pierre-georges-jeanniotFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519443/merry-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseColorful snowy village houseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15211903/colorful-snowy-village-housesView licenseEditable Conceptual open book winter design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15947809/editable-conceptual-open-book-winter-design-element-setView licensePNG Snow town building border neighborhood illustration scenery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15541908/png-snow-town-building-border-neighborhood-illustration-sceneryView licenseEditable Conceptual opened book winter design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15942612/editable-conceptual-opened-book-winter-design-element-setView licenseRue de la Reine-Blanche, from rue des Fossés Saint-Michel (c. 1865-70) by Charles Marvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786062/photo-image-person-vintage-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611789/winter-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePNG Snow town building border illustration village houses.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15541926/png-snow-town-building-border-illustration-village-housesView licenseCute 3D Christmas, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418148/cute-christmas-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Village of L'Estaque Seen from the Sea (Le village de l'Estaque vu de la mer) by Paul Cézannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265178/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas magic, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519430/christmas-magic-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseStraßenzug einer holländischen Stadt, 1908 by wilhelm gutmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980220/strassenzug-einer-hollandischen-stadt-1908-wilhelm-gutmannFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas snow globe design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191695/christmas-snow-globe-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseEin großer Schuppen gewährt einen Ausblick auf ein Dorf, null by philipp jakob bauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982858/image-scenery-wooden-townFree Image from public domain licenseNighttime snowy urban billboard mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115512/nighttime-snowy-urban-billboard-mockupView licenseCamille Pissarro's Un carrefour à l'Hermitage, Pontoise (1876)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983005/camille-pissarros-carrefour-lhermitage-pontoise-1876Free Image from public domain licenseHello winter, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520922/hello-winter-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseScott Arms, Kingston, historical village.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11189144/scott-arms-kingston-historical-villageFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686895/let-snow-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Attack at Dawn (1877) by Alphonse de Neuvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128981/the-attack-dawn-1877-alphonse-neuvilleFree Image from public domain licenseCute 3D Christmas, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418130/cute-christmas-editable-design-element-setView licenseParis Kiosk (1880-1884) by Jean Béraudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129087/paris-kiosk-1880-1884-jean-beraudFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Conceptual opened book winter design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15942651/editable-conceptual-opened-book-winter-design-element-setView licenseEuropean coastal town. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3296370/free-photo-image-architecture-aerial-view-amalfiFree Image from public domain licenseHello winter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686885/hello-winter-instagram-post-templateView licenseVillage motif, null by jakob fürchtegott dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953849/village-motif-null-jakob-furchtegott-dielmannFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940822/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe main gate in Bergen, October 31, 1857 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951988/the-main-gate-bergen-october-31-1857-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain licenseSnow removal service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940836/snow-removal-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooded Country Landscape with Figures in a Cart (c. 1855) by Alfred Vickershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787123/wooded-country-landscape-with-figures-cart-c-1855-alfred-vickersFree Image from public domain license