Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain fashion illustrationvintage camera illustration public domaingentlemanpeopleartmanvintagepublic domainlithograph (1873–1934) by SemOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6014 x 9032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826410/png-american-art-blackView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771492/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064717/gentleman-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771810/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843969/gentleman-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771682/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13499566/gentlemen-fashion-poster-templateView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771387/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458560/gentlemen-fashion-facebook-story-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799362/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458570/gentlemen-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Gentleman (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771355/two-gentleman-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458557/gentlemen-fashion-blog-banner-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771486/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729634/gentleman-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771815/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460675/gentleman-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771451/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436764/gentlemen-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771459/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816302/gentleman-instagram-story-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774484/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772352/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771309/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931788/gentlemen-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771756/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11070272/gentlemen-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771782/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771826/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771505/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen fashion Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067714/gentlemen-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771853/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771395/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseSports & exercise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014834/sports-exercise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771353/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license