Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesketch processfamily gatheringpaintingfacepersonartpublic domainabstractUntitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier's Family (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis ForainOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 794 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5981 x 3957 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWinter portrait design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187147/winter-portrait-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Barring Peasants from Woman and Girl (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772297/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Allied Soldier Confronting German Officer in Trench (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772271/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamily holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766725/family-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Confronting Child (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774641/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Le Repli Boche (III) March 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772298/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614160/family-fun-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Les Deux Ecoles. A Fresnes-les-Rungis 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772399/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseTgif party invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571941/tgif-party-invitation-poster-templateView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Les Kamerades 20 Mars 1915 (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772338/image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseIftar party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568652/iftar-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Leurs couloirs, 10 juillet 1915: Ici on ne parle pas (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772657/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Woman in Mourning with Child (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Guerre Sous-Marine 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116964/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Landscape with Village Ruins to Right (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772276/image-animal-wood-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: C'est la, que j'ai fini le curé (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772680/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506789/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Fortune Teller (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772143/the-fortune-teller-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseInclusivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509336/inclusivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Notables (large plate) (c. 1915) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068563/the-notables-large-plate-c-1915-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drinks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482779/summer-drinks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYou Mustn't Deceive me (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772148/you-mustnt-deceive-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDancer on Her Knees (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774695/dancer-her-knees-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614161/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Notables (small plate) (1915) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068570/the-notables-small-plate-1915-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licensePicnic party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571303/picnic-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDebout, les Morts! (1917) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057662/debout-les-morts-1917-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love background, paper texture design, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402000/imageView licenseThe Train for Berne (c. 1914/1919) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057274/the-train-for-berne-c-19141919-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578531/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseThe Folies Bergere (refused plate, second plate) (1880 and 1886) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048755/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePicnic party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572094/picnic-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseGambling Room (1914) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057322/gambling-room-1914-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license