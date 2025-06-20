Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageyoshida hiroshipublic domainautumnwoodblock landscape printpublic domain artpublic domain tree illustrationvintage paintingpublic domain autumn vintageAutumn in Hakkōdasan (1929) by Yoshida HiroshiOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6815 x 8798 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6815 x 8798 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseItoigawa Morning (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774597/itoigawa-morning-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseFujiyama from Gotemba (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774547/fujiyama-from-gotemba-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseSuiren Marsh at Hakkōdasan (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774561/suiren-marsh-hakkodasan-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseEvening after Rain from Inland Sea, First Series (1926) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773024/evening-after-rain-from-inland-sea-first-series-1926-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSacred Bridge (1937) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771773/sacred-bridge-1937-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseKagurazaka Street after Night Rain (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774459/kagurazaka-street-after-night-rain-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarp and Tortoises by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741908/carp-and-tortoises-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531829/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEvening on the Chikugo River by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655898/evening-the-chikugo-river-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChild by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655906/child-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870416/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseA Little Restaurant (at Night) (1933) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774731/little-restaurant-at-night-1933-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHikaru umi. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636190/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739164/travel-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseEight Scenes of Cherry Blossom: Arashiyama by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623825/eight-scenes-cherry-blossom-arashiyama-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseKagurazaka Street after a Night Rain by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721912/kagurazaka-street-after-night-rain-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531830/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTwelve Scenes of Tokyo: Kagurazaka Street after a Night Rain by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723238/twelve-scenes-tokyo-kagurazaka-street-after-night-rain-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCrytomeria Avenue by Yoshida Hiroshi and Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723250/crytomeria-avenue-yoshida-hiroshi-and-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870679/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787948/image-sunset-scenery-autumn-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight Scenes of Cherry Blossoms: Spring Rain (Sakura hachidai: Harusame) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723245/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869442/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseInside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790105/inside-akiba-shrine-ukeji-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870540/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseDe Sarusawa vijver (1933) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734508/sarusawa-vijver-1933-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531822/discover-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789863/seido-shrine-and-kanda-river-from-shohei-bridge-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license