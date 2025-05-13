rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dancer on Her Knees (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
Save
Edit Image
louis forainjean louis forainvictorian weddingromanticvintage paperromantic couple paintingdancer vintageperson
Be my Valentine Instagram post template
Be my Valentine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView license
A Game of Solitaire (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
A Game of Solitaire (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772147/game-solitaire-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Baby it's you Instagram post template
Baby it's you Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman on a Yacht (c. 1883) by Jean Louis Forain
Woman on a Yacht (c. 1883) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782548/woman-yacht-c-1883-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Two Girls (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
Two Girls (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772160/two-girls-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable collage design
Happy anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20491464/happy-anniversary-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-collage-designView license
Kiss painting romantic art.
Kiss painting romantic art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14883397/kiss-painting-romantic-artView license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182873/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
The Young Captive (1832) by Ary Scheffer
The Young Captive (1832) by Ary Scheffer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788792/the-young-captive-1832-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Three Women (1838) by Tony Johannot
Three Women (1838) by Tony Johannot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788483/three-women-1838-tony-johannotFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Sweet resistance (La douce resistance) by Salvatore Tresca and Louis Léopold Boilly
Sweet resistance (La douce resistance) by Salvatore Tresca and Louis Léopold Boilly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019898/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
The Fortune Teller (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
The Fortune Teller (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772143/the-fortune-teller-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182253/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Les Deux Ecoles. A Fresnes-les-Rungis 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Les Deux Ecoles. A Fresnes-les-Rungis 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772399/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Classical romantic couple embracing
Classical romantic couple embracing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378925/classical-romantic-couple-embracingView license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15181808/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Guerre Sous-Marine 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Guerre Sous-Marine 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Romantic quote mobile wallpaper template
Romantic quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814999/romantic-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Rejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forain
Rejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703820/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-four-dancers-edgar-degas-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Classical romantic couple embracing
PNG Classical romantic couple embracing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410239/png-classical-romantic-couple-embracingView license
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
Art studio poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777972/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Leurs couloirs, 10 juillet 1915: Ici on ne parle pas (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Leurs couloirs, 10 juillet 1915: Ici on ne parle pas (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772657/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Confronting Child (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Confronting Child (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774641/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183394/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Dancer in Her Dressing Room (c. 1890) by Jean Louis Forain
Dancer in Her Dressing Room (c. 1890) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776546/dancer-her-dressing-room-c-1890-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Writing quote Instagram post template
Writing quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Landscape with Village Ruins to Right (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Landscape with Village Ruins to Right (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772276/image-animal-wood-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: C'est la, que j'ai fini le curé (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: C'est la, que j'ai fini le curé (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772680/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182096/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Les Kamerades 20 Mars 1915 (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Les Kamerades 20 Mars 1915 (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772338/image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Le Repli Boche (III) March 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Le Repli Boche (III) March 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772298/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license