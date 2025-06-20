Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationabstractportraitThe Little Model (1906) by Edward SteichenOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1148 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLilac Buds: Mrs. S[teichen] (1906) by Edward Steichenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774895/lilac-buds-mrs-steichen-1906-edward-steichenFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseMother and Child: Sunlight (1906) by Edward Steichenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774882/mother-and-child-sunlight-1906-edward-steichenFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoonlight: The Pond by Edward Steichenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263773/moonlight-the-pond-edward-steichenFree Image from public domain licenseThinking cupid illustration png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123885/thinking-cupid-illustration-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Bird Cage (1843-47, printed 1909) by David Octavius Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774312/the-bird-cage-1843-47-printed-1909-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain licenseThinking cupid illustration, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182554/thinking-cupid-illustration-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Rigby (1843-47, printed 1909) by David Octavius Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774148/mrs-rigby-1843-47-printed-1909-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Black Vase (1901) by Edward Steichenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775185/the-black-vase-1901-edward-steichenFree Image from public domain licenseDigital Facebook post template, editable digital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18406191/digital-facebook-post-template-editable-digital-designView licenseBoy with "Camera Work" (1905) by Clarence Hudson Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774959/boy-with-camera-work-1905-clarence-hudson-whiteFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCheyenne Female Type by Edward Sheriff Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800037/cheyenne-female-type-edward-sheriff-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseA Primitive Camp by Edward Sheriff Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801797/primitive-camp-edward-sheriff-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCheyenne Matron by Edward Sheriff Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800913/cheyenne-matron-edward-sheriff-curtisFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418670/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseRoad into the Valley -- Moonrise by Edward Steichenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255188/road-into-the-valley-moonrise-edward-steichenFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeeping Magdalen (1899) by Charles I Berghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055549/weeping-magdalen-1899-charles-bergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Dancer Harald Kreutzberg, 1925 by hans robertsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944842/the-dancer-harald-kreutzberg-1925-hans-robertsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeauty is Truth--Truth Beauty (1899) by F Holland Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053073/beauty-truth-truth-beauty-1899-holland-dayFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarte photographique de la lune, planche XV (Photographic Chart of the Moon, plate XV) (December 20, 1904, printed 1914) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056139/image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCarte photographique de la lune, planche XXIV (Photographic Chart of the Moon, plate XXIV) (February 11, 1908, printed 1914)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056515/image-space-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseCowichan Housefront by Edward Sheriff Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9278625/cowichan-housefront-edward-sheriff-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEthereal portrait with blue toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15093610/ethereal-portrait-with-blue-tonesView licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarte photographique de la lune, planche VIII (Photographic Chart of the Moon, plate VIII) (March 15, 1902, printed 1914) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055935/image-space-moon-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseCarte photographique de la lune, planche IX (Photographic Chart of the Moon, plate IX) (April 27, 1909, printed 1914) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068385/image-space-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license