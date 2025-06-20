rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleu
Save
Edit Image
vintage paperdrawingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustration
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Femme au petit chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Femme au petit chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772495/femme-petit-chapeau-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Femme au chapeau noir (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Femme au chapeau noir (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772513/femme-chapeau-noir-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alice Two Months (Alice Deux Mois) (1896) by Paul César Helleu
Alice Two Months (Alice Deux Mois) (1896) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776187/alice-two-months-alice-deux-mois-1896-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Alexis Rouart (before 1897) by Paul César Helleu
Portrait of Alexis Rouart (before 1897) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776100/portrait-alexis-rouart-before-1897-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Studies of Heads (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Studies of Heads (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772465/studies-heads-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Henri Rouart (1859–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Portrait of Henri Rouart (1859–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772498/portrait-henri-rouart-1859-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Jeune femme au chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Jeune femme au chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772522/jeune-femme-chapeau-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
The Painter Boudin at Trouville (1897) by Paul César Helleu
The Painter Boudin at Trouville (1897) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776129/the-painter-boudin-trouville-1897-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
In Front of the Watteaus in the Louvre (c. 1895) by Paul César Helleu
In Front of the Watteaus in the Louvre (c. 1895) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052160/front-the-watteaus-the-louvre-c-1895-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of James McNeill Whistler by Paul-César Helleu
Portrait of James McNeill Whistler by Paul-César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974778/portrait-james-mcneill-whistler-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView license
La Coquetterie (1895) by Armand Rassenfosse
La Coquetterie (1895) by Armand Rassenfosse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052173/coquetterie-1895-armand-rassenfosseFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Liane de Pougy - Le Chapeau a plume (c. 1908) by Paul César Helleu
Liane de Pougy - Le Chapeau a plume (c. 1908) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773663/liane-pougy-chapeau-plume-c-1908-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048587/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-18791880-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
James MacNeill Whistler by Paul César Helleu
James MacNeill Whistler by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645745/james-macneill-whistler-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rotherhithe (1860) by James McNeill Whistler
Rotherhithe (1860) by James McNeill Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045250/rotherhithe-1860-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9409013/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView license
The Letter (Reflexion, ou la lettre) (c. 1887) by Norbert Goeneutte
The Letter (Reflexion, ou la lettre) (c. 1887) by Norbert Goeneutte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049188/the-letter-reflexion-lettre-c-1887-norbert-goeneutteFree Image from public domain license
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView license
Portrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargent
Portrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774024/portrait-mrs-gilbert-russell-1911-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnard
Woman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050795/woman-cape-la-femme-pelerine-1889-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367718/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
Au bar (1900) by Edgar Chahine
Au bar (1900) by Edgar Chahine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775379/bar-1900-edgar-chahineFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
Head of a Woman by Paul César Helleu
Head of a Woman by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663007/head-woman-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license