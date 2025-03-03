Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecafe paintingcafe illustrationcafepublic domain portraitvictorian cafefacepersonartMoâ aimer beaucoup rigoler avec vous (1840–1905) by J BettannierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1530 x 1246 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAah! Mabille, il était un Paradis! (1840–1905) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774939/aah-mabille-etait-paradis-1840-1905-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseUn buffet de chemin de fer (1840–1905) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774934/buffet-chemin-fer-1840-1905-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLe Musée des Rieurs #24: L'Amour, le Vin, et le Tabac (1840–1866) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786318/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseTrain de plaisir (1840–1905) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774949/train-plaisir-1840-1905-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseGarden exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDinner painting art architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14846929/dinner-painting-art-architectureView licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDinner painting art architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14846790/dinner-painting-art-architectureView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAah! Ce gros Francais...il ennuyait beaucoup moâ (1840–1905) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774947/aah-gros-francaisil-ennuyait-beaucoup-moa-1840-1905-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseInfantry in Arms (1887) by William H Lippincott and Henry Pruett Sharehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054819/infantry-arms-1887-william-lippincott-and-henry-pruett-shareFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLe Musée des Rieurs #30: L'Arche de Noë (1840–46) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788086/musee-des-rieurs-30-larche-noe-1840-46-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseScene At The Death-Bed Of President Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335268/scene-the-death-bed-president-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUntitled salon scene (1893) by A C Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776557/untitled-salon-scene-1893-parysFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnnual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439413/image-hospitals-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSeaside Café (1884) by Jean Béraudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783143/seaside-cafe-1884-jean-beraudFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. National Institutes Of Healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473497/us-national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- Nurses' Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473086/us-navy-base-hospital-no1-brest-france-interior-view-nurses-mess-hallFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatients on the porch, Base Hosp. No. 33https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354677/patients-the-porch-base-hosp-noFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Luncheon, 1868 – 1869 by claude monethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947791/the-luncheon-1868-1869-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlack victorian cafe architecture restaurant furniture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12966336/photo-image-plant-person-lightView licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBlack victorian cafe architecture restaurant furniture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12966335/photo-image-person-light-chandelierView licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFrankfurt am Main: Library room at the Cronstettisches Stift with court Counsellor Dr. Sömmering and Provost von Lersner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946715/photo-image-plant-books-woodenFree Image from public domain license