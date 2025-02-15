Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingenvelopeThree Peasants (c. 1900) by Richard RanftOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 786 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5736 x 3759 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman using smartphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9396960/woman-using-smartphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Smoking Peasants at the Coal Fire, ca. 1634 by david teniers the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944108/two-smoking-peasants-the-coal-fire-ca-1634-david-teniers-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePeasants Dancing in Front of an Inn, ca. 1642 – 1643 by david teniers the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984680/image-tree-people-roofFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633771/png-adult-businessmans-hand-holding-envelope-close-upView licensePolnische Bäuerin mit Strohgarbe auf dem Rücken, null by wilhelm amandus beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983359/polnische-bauerin-mit-strohgarbe-auf-dem-rucken-null-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642117/businessmans-hand-holding-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGathering Potatoes (Recolte de pommes de terre) (1886) by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049695/gathering-potatoes-recolte-pommes-terre-1886-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580808/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrunken Peasant, ca. 1633 – 1634 by adriaen brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943210/drunken-peasant-ca-1633-1634-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825984/businessmans-hand-holding-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHirtin bei einem Esel sowie drei Kühen und drei Schafen, null by nicolaes berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950930/image-horse-cows-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642114/png-adult-businessmans-hand-holding-envelope-close-upView licenseJakob öffnet den Brunnen von Haran, um Rahels Schafe zu tränken, null by german, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952604/image-animal-trees-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHerbst (1895) by Heinrich Zillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052166/herbst-1895-heinrich-zilleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseChestnut Vendor by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678243/chestnut-vendor-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584983/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRastende unter einer Eiche am Waldrand, null by johann ludwig ernst morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938481/rastende-unter-einer-eiche-waldrand-null-johann-ludwig-ernst-morgensternFree Image from public domain licensePNG Businessman's hand holding envelope, newsletter marketing illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642115/png-adult-businessmans-hand-holding-envelope-close-upView licensePeasants in front of a Hut, ca. 1790 by george morlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943526/peasants-front-hut-ca-1790-george-morlandFree Image from public domain licenseNewsletter marketing iPhone wallpaper, businessman's hand holding envelope editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633749/image-adult-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseThe Virgin of Mariazell protecting a peasant who carries her image with him. Gouache.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13950954/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFloral envelope png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710142/floral-envelope-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseSitzender Kesselflicker, links neben ihm ein Mädchen, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979639/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNewsletter marketing iPhone wallpaper, businessman's hand holding envelope editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642116/png-adult-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseRustic Scene (1660-1731 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giovanni Camillo Sagrestanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136320/rustic-scene-1660-1731-baroque-attributed-giovanni-camillo-sagrestaniFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle farm with woman, null by anton burgerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944122/little-farm-with-woman-null-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023272/les-laveuses-the-laundresses-1771-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBauernfamilie mit Pferd und Ziege auf dem Feld, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939383/bauernfamilie-mit-pferd-und-ziege-auf-dem-feld-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePeasant Lovers, 1863 by ferdinand georg waldmüllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950155/peasant-lovers-1863-ferdinand-georg-waldmullerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTahitian Carrying Bananas (Le porteur de fei) (in or after 1895) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052306/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDat heerlijke kerstfeesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974030/dat-heerlijke-kerstfeestFree Image from public domain license