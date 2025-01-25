rawpixel
Statues of Saint Margaret and Christ (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Samples of Stone Studies of Male Figure (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Relief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Statues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Good Friday poster template
View of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Good Friday celebration poster template
Sample Statues of Lions Protecting Their Kill Taken Outdoors (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Statues of Cherubs Holding Slate (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Online bible poster template
Relief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Sunday service Instagram post template
Detail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Sample Relief with Roman Soldier, Nude Woman and Cherubs (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Worship Instagram post template
Relief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
View of Cathedral and Ships from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Christ the redeemer, editable design element set
Samples of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
View of the Cathedral from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Art exhibition poster template, customizable design
Sample Relief with Roman Soldier, Nude Woman and Cherubs (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Art exhibition flyer template, editable text & design
Detail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Jesus Christ Instagram post template, editable text
Detail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Religious faith Instagram story template, editable design
Ornate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Worship service Instagram post template
Detail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
