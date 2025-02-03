Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsesconstructionanimalpersonvintagepublic domainlandscapelineConstruction Crew on Line at Big Ditch (July 27, 1904) by Beverly Bennett DobbsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 952 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6295 x 4992 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConstruction Crew Camp No. 2 (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774978/construction-crew-camp-no-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo template for social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271066/bamboo-template-for-social-media-postView licenseCamp Number One at Mouth of Big Hurrah Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775015/camp-number-one-mouth-big-hurrah-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFront Street Nome Looking East (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775047/front-street-nome-looking-east-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo template for social storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271081/bamboo-template-for-social-storyView licenseSumit Bench (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775076/sumit-bench-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271078/bamboo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHose Clean Up (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775045/hose-clean-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777973/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSunday Excursion, Wild Goose R.R. Nome (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775031/sunday-excursion-wild-goose-rr-nome-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429468/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView licenseNome's High Society (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775065/nomes-high-society-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Insurance Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428727/horse-insurance-facebook-post-templateView licenseCleaning Bedrock (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775075/cleaning-bedrock-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295526/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseAbove Cleary Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775018/above-cleary-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429477/show-jumping-facebook-post-templateView licenseLightering Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775059/lightering-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295524/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseHot Air Mine (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774988/hot-air-mine-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436856/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView licenseDog Teams, Nome (1903–6) by Attributed to Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775039/dog-teams-nome-1903-6-attributed-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license3D cowboy riding horse editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397062/cowboy-riding-horse-editable-remixView licenseSunlight Beach Scene (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775081/sunlight-beach-scene-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWegaruk (1905) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775140/wegaruk-1905-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseLoading Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775085/loading-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseUrban planning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807794/urban-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseGrandstand Event (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775022/grandstand-event-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license1,000 Pounds of Gold Bullion (October 1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775282/1000-pounds-gold-bullion-october-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBirds Eye View of Nome (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775394/birds-eye-view-nome-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseHydraulic Lift at Glacier Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775012/hydraulic-lift-glacier-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license