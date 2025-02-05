Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagereadingladies fashionwoman flowervictorian womaninterior lithographvintage paperflowerplantThe Double Disguise (Le double déguisement) (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos DesmadrylOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1130 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseLes apprêts du bal masqué (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadrylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775216/les-apprets-bal-masque-1810-1901-narciso-edmundo-jos-desmadrylFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseL'Artiste: Travestissement (1817–1884) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadrylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782994/lartiste-travestissement-1817-1884-narciso-edmundo-jos-desmadrylFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545709/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseLilly wallpaper painting art fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14212781/lilly-wallpaper-painting-art-fashionView licenseVintage Victorian women background, pastel pink design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8652127/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641672/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseLilly wallpaper painting fashion wedding.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14212786/lilly-wallpaper-painting-fashion-weddingView licenseVintage Victorian women sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672093/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Victorian elegance with floral bouquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409773/png-victorian-elegance-with-floral-bouquetView licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseLilly wallpaper painting art furniture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14212761/lilly-wallpaper-painting-art-furnitureView licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690053/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian elegance green screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17131567/victorian-elegance-green-screenView licenseVintage Victorian women sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687601/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseElegant woman amidst floral decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379448/elegant-woman-amidst-floral-decorView licensePurple Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690029/purple-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant woman amidst floral decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410512/png-elegant-woman-amidst-floral-decorView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694687/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseElegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378237/elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView licenseVintage Victorian women sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698106/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseA bride romantic fashion wedding.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16012576/bride-romantic-fashion-weddingView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseLa peinture (Tantôt sévère, tantôt légère, la peinture charme tous les yeux) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licensePNG Elegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409995/png-elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licensePortrait of a Girl (c. 1850s) by Antoine Samuel Adam Salomonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053245/portrait-girl-c-1850s-antoine-samuel-adam-salomonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseTo the Memory of Cleaver D. McKean (before 1848)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788034/the-memory-cleaver-mckean-before-1848Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476142/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Bride wedding victorian romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16379160/png-bride-wedding-victorian-romanticView licenseVintage Victorian women background, pastel blue design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698031/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Victorian lady holding flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409887/png-victorian-lady-holding-flowersView licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseThe Little White Girl (1922) by Alfred Bell and Co, Ltd and Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772974/the-little-white-girl-1922-alfred-bell-and-co-ltd-and-londonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Elegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410330/png-elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView license