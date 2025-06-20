rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Little Boy in a Blue Smock (1856–1901) by Kate Greenaway
Save
Edit Image
kate greenawayfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy and Girl at the Beach (1856–1901) by Kate Greenaway
Boy and Girl at the Beach (1856–1901) by Kate Greenaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775186/boy-and-girl-the-beach-1856-1901-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stehender Schwarzwälder Bauernjunge von vorne, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
Stehender Schwarzwälder Bauernjunge von vorne, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934119/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small boy, July 1833 by jakob becker
Small boy, July 1833 by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951543/small-boy-july-1833-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927168/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frankfurt am Main: Prisoners of war, 1870 by carl friedrich mylius
Frankfurt am Main: Prisoners of war, 1870 by carl friedrich mylius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946734/frankfurt-main-prisoners-war-1870-carl-friedrich-myliusFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946896/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing boy, 1893 by otto scholderer
Standing boy, 1893 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981627/standing-boy-1893-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927175/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bauernmädchen im verlorenen Profil, an einem Stuhl stehend, null by benjamin vautier
Bauernmädchen im verlorenen Profil, an einem Stuhl stehend, null by benjamin vautier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960926/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Calendar for 1884: four girls (1883) by Kate Greenaway
Calendar for 1884: four girls (1883) by Kate Greenaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783082/calendar-for-1884-four-girls-1883-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Calendar for 1884: two girls (1883) by Kate Greenaway
Calendar for 1884: two girls (1883) by Kate Greenaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783113/calendar-for-1884-two-girls-1883-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ein Mädchen beim Füttern ihrer Puppe, null by otto scholderer
Ein Mädchen beim Füttern ihrer Puppe, null by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979616/ein-madchen-beim-futtern-ihrer-puppe-null-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
PNG Paper collage of African little girl flowers background colorful.
PNG Paper collage of African little girl flowers background colorful.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16043919/png-paper-collage-african-little-girl-flowers-background-colorfulView license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Boy illustration vintage child.
PNG Boy illustration vintage child.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700038/png-boy-illustration-vintage-childView license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Charles Prentice Howland (1878) by Winslow Homer
Charles Prentice Howland (1878) by Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784252/charles-prentice-howland-1878-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Girl (c. 1850s) by Antoine Samuel Adam Salomon
Portrait of a Girl (c. 1850s) by Antoine Samuel Adam Salomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053245/portrait-girl-c-1850s-antoine-samuel-adam-salomonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Sleigh Ride (1869) by Artist Unknown
The Sleigh Ride (1869) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786103/the-sleigh-ride-1869-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rückenansicht eines stehenden Bauern in Kniehose, weitem Mantel und Hut, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
Rückenansicht eines stehenden Bauern in Kniehose, weitem Mantel und Hut, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934980/image-person-back-classicFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Unidentified depiction, null by jakob becker
Unidentified depiction, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987314/unidentified-depiction-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946897/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three young woman are sitting at table in a garden having afternoon tea, with a large fruit cake. Colour wood engraving by…
Three young woman are sitting at table in a garden having afternoon tea, with a large fruit cake. Colour wood engraving by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951967/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Three young woman are sitting at table in a garden having afternoon tea, with a large fruit cake. Colour wood engraving by…
Three young woman are sitting at table in a garden having afternoon tea, with a large fruit cake. Colour wood engraving by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16405854/image-cartoon-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Isaac and Rosa, Emancipated Slave Children, from the Free Schools of Louisiana (1863–1864) by Myron H Kimball
Isaac and Rosa, Emancipated Slave Children, from the Free Schools of Louisiana (1863–1864) by Myron H Kimball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046264/photo-image-rosa-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
A group of peasant girls, null by jakob becker
A group of peasant girls, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936573/group-peasant-girls-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license