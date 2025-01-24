rawpixel
View of the Cathedral from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
View of Cathedral and Ships from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Renovation of the Old City of Marseille, Rue Caves de l'Oratoire by Adolphe Terris
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Église Sainte-Clotilde (c. 1860) by Édouard Baldus
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Untitled (Bridge with Town in Distance)
Notre-Dame, Paris by Édouard Baldus
Vue du Port de Marceille prise de l'Hotel de Ville: Dessine du temps de la peste en 1720
Boulaq, Cairo Fauburg, No. 33, ca. 1860 – 1870 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
Seat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Harbor of Balaklava, The Cattle Pier (1855) by Roger Fenton
Street in Dijon
Casts of Architectural Details in a Studio by Adolphe Terris
Inner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Amiens by Édouard Baldus
Lincoln Cathedral: The Galilee Porch by Roger Fenton
