Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebullionvintage alaskawall woodgold bullionpublic domainmetal brickconstructionwood1,000 Pounds of Gold Bullion (October 1904) by Beverly Bennett DobbsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6256 x 4994 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117694/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHose Clean Up (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775045/hose-clean-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118669/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHot Air Mine (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774988/hot-air-mine-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseSunday Excursion, Wild Goose R.R. Nome (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775031/sunday-excursion-wild-goose-rr-nome-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824532/construction-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseFront Street Nome Looking East (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775047/front-street-nome-looking-east-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395019/construction-service-poster-templateView licenseBirds Eye View of Nome (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775394/birds-eye-view-nome-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825359/motivational-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseNew Kougarok Extension Nome River Alaska (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775084/new-kougarok-extension-nome-river-alaska-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18580150/company-vision-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseWreck of The Gov. Perkins on Nome Beach (July 13, 1905) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775194/photo-image-sky-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseHandyman services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824136/handyman-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseDog Teams, Nome (1903–6) by Attributed to Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775039/dog-teams-nome-1903-6-attributed-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseRepair shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823930/repair-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseConstruction Crew on Line at Big Ditch (July 27, 1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775196/construction-crew-line-big-ditch-july-27-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseCafe sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526069/cafe-sign-editable-mockupView licenseCleaning Bedrock (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775075/cleaning-bedrock-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159541/restaurant-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseAbove Cleary Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775018/above-cleary-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320205/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseNome's High Society (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775065/nomes-high-society-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate labor day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734845/celebrate-labor-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with Shoes (1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775218/woman-with-shoes-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseBroken Glass Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575189/broken-glass-effectView licenseBirds (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774994/birds-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, minimal interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7132605/photo-frame-mockup-minimal-interior-designView licenseCamp Number One at Mouth of Big Hurrah Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775015/camp-number-one-mouth-big-hurrah-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licensePublic signage mockup, brick wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7377860/public-signage-mockup-brick-wallView licenseLoading Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775085/loading-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden aesthetic product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794911/wooden-aesthetic-product-backdropView licenseSunlight Beach Scene (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775081/sunlight-beach-scene-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hotel sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15496949/editable-hotel-sign-mockupView licenseSumit Bench (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775076/sumit-bench-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage poster frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403903/editable-vintage-poster-frame-mockupView licenseLightering Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775059/lightering-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseSchool's chalkboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131682/schools-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseInuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license