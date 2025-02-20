rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
1,000 Pounds of Gold Bullion (October 1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Save
Edit Image
bullionvintage alaskawall woodgold bullionpublic domainmetal brickconstructionwood
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117694/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hose Clean Up (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Hose Clean Up (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775045/hose-clean-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118669/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hot Air Mine (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Hot Air Mine (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774988/hot-air-mine-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Construction ahead poster template
Construction ahead poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView license
Sunday Excursion, Wild Goose R.R. Nome (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Sunday Excursion, Wild Goose R.R. Nome (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775031/sunday-excursion-wild-goose-rr-nome-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Facebook post template
Construction service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824532/construction-service-facebook-post-templateView license
Front Street Nome Looking East (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Front Street Nome Looking East (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775047/front-street-nome-looking-east-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Construction service poster template
Construction service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395019/construction-service-poster-templateView license
Birds Eye View of Nome (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Birds Eye View of Nome (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775394/birds-eye-view-nome-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Motivational quote Facebook post template
Motivational quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825359/motivational-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
New Kougarok Extension Nome River Alaska (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
New Kougarok Extension Nome River Alaska (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775084/new-kougarok-extension-nome-river-alaska-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Company vision Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Company vision Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18580150/company-vision-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
Wreck of The Gov. Perkins on Nome Beach (July 13, 1905) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Wreck of The Gov. Perkins on Nome Beach (July 13, 1905) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775194/photo-image-sky-person-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Handyman services blog banner template
Handyman services blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824136/handyman-services-blog-banner-templateView license
Dog Teams, Nome (1903–6) by Attributed to Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Dog Teams, Nome (1903–6) by Attributed to Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775039/dog-teams-nome-1903-6-attributed-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Repair shop blog banner template
Repair shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823930/repair-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Construction Crew on Line at Big Ditch (July 27, 1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Construction Crew on Line at Big Ditch (July 27, 1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775196/construction-crew-line-big-ditch-july-27-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Cafe sign editable mockup
Cafe sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526069/cafe-sign-editable-mockupView license
Cleaning Bedrock (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Cleaning Bedrock (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775075/cleaning-bedrock-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant sign mockup, editable design
Restaurant sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159541/restaurant-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Above Cleary Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Above Cleary Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775018/above-cleary-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320205/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Nome's High Society (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Nome's High Society (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775065/nomes-high-society-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate labor day Instagram post template
Celebrate labor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734845/celebrate-labor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman with Shoes (1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Woman with Shoes (1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775218/woman-with-shoes-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Broken Glass Effect
Broken Glass Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575189/broken-glass-effectView license
Birds (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Birds (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774994/birds-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, minimal interior design
Photo frame mockup, minimal interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7132605/photo-frame-mockup-minimal-interior-designView license
Camp Number One at Mouth of Big Hurrah Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Camp Number One at Mouth of Big Hurrah Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775015/camp-number-one-mouth-big-hurrah-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Public signage mockup, brick wall
Public signage mockup, brick wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7377860/public-signage-mockup-brick-wallView license
Loading Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Loading Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775085/loading-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Wooden aesthetic product backdrop
Wooden aesthetic product backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794911/wooden-aesthetic-product-backdropView license
Sunlight Beach Scene (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Sunlight Beach Scene (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775081/sunlight-beach-scene-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Editable hotel sign mockup
Editable hotel sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15496949/editable-hotel-sign-mockupView license
Sumit Bench (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Sumit Bench (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775076/sumit-bench-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage poster frame mockup
Editable vintage poster frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403903/editable-vintage-poster-frame-mockupView license
Lightering Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Lightering Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775059/lightering-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
School's chalkboard mockup, editable design
School's chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131682/schools-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Inuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
Inuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license