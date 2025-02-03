Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedancingwoman dancingfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainThe Dance (c. 1885 - 1895) by Jules ChéretOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 828 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1104 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePalais de Glace Champs Elysées, front view (1895) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777809/palais-glace-champs-elysees-front-view-1895-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCrowd of people dance silhouette dancing person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17638189/crowd-people-dance-silhouette-dancing-personView licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCrowd of people dance silhouette dancing person vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17707756/crowd-people-dance-silhouette-dancing-person-vectorView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePNG Crowd of people dance silhouette dancing person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17676865/png-crowd-people-dance-silhouette-dancing-personView licenseParty people dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152854/party-people-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseDance in a Madhousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425410/dance-madhouseFree Image from public domain licenseIt’s Girls’ Night Out! Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804651/its-girls-night-out-instagram-post-template-editable-girly-designView licenseCaricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775870/caricatures-parisiennes-gavotte-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseEditable hobby lifestyle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161377/editable-hobby-lifestyle-design-element-setView licensePNG Dancing fashion wedding adulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15436244/png-dancing-fashion-wedding-adultView licensePeople dancing to the musichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906022/people-dancing-the-musicView licenseL'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786454/lartiste-valse-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable party people, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314359/editable-party-people-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseElegant ballroom dance illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18319840/elegant-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseDancing party people, creative entertainment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831977/dancing-party-people-creative-entertainment-collage-editable-designView licenseDancing fashion wedding adulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753362/dancing-fashion-wedding-adult-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMusée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783630/musee-des-moeurs-actions-valse-mabille-1848-1882-gustave-barryFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant vintage ballroom dance illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18231262/png-elegant-vintage-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseEditable hobby lifestyle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161375/editable-hobby-lifestyle-design-element-setView licenseElegant vintage ballroom dance illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18660581/elegant-vintage-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseWomen social club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538565/women-social-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Vintage ballroom dance illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18230820/png-vintage-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseWedding checklist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542631/wedding-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVin Mariani (1894-5) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776882/vin-mariani-1894-5-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseHomecoming dance blog banner template, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394639/homecoming-dance-blog-banner-template-editable-collage-remixView licenseParis Illustré (1888) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784556/paris-illustre-1888-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseParty night background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072613/party-night-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMaxim's (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771712/maxims-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hobby lifestyle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161396/editable-hobby-lifestyle-design-element-setView licenseVintage ballroom dance illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18660884/vintage-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseEditable hobby lifestyle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161400/editable-hobby-lifestyle-design-element-setView licenseKavaliere und Damen beim Tanze, eine Dame spielt Klavier und wird von einem Orchester begleitet, null by jacques callothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959222/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseGroup exercise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467485/group-exercise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady with a Mask [Comedy] (c. 1891) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776438/lady-with-mask-comedy-c-1891-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain license