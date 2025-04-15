rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman with Guitar (1885–1905) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagemusicalpublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman with a Guitar (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Woman with a Guitar (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784213/woman-with-guitar-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman with a Parrot (c. 1872) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Woman with a Parrot (c. 1872) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784062/woman-with-parrot-c-1872-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782868/the-singer-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Woman with a Picnic Basket (c. 1890) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Woman with a Picnic Basket (c. 1890) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776574/woman-with-picnic-basket-c-1890-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Woman in White (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Woman in White (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784544/woman-white-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642085/png-collage-art-elementView license
Girls at a Window
Girls at a Window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613475/girls-windowFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Reverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Reverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783921/reveriethe-letter-1870s-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template, editable text and design
Music playlist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468431/music-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coming Out of Church (before 1875) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Coming Out of Church (before 1875) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126813/coming-out-church-before-1875-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Music lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633492/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Three Greek Sisters of Therapia (1840) by David Wilkie
Three Greek Sisters of Therapia (1840) by David Wilkie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788347/three-greek-sisters-therapia-1840-david-wilkieFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Music lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642084/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Figure Studies (1565/1575) by Bartholomaeus Spranger and Jacopo Tintoretto
Figure Studies (1565/1575) by Bartholomaeus Spranger and Jacopo Tintoretto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999513/figure-studies-15651575-bartholomaeus-spranger-and-jacopo-tintorettoFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Music lesson, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792822/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Rendezvous in the Palais Royal (1774) by Gabriel de Saint Aubin
Rendezvous in the Palais Royal (1774) by Gabriel de Saint Aubin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023595/rendezvous-the-palais-royal-1774-gabriel-saint-aubinFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Music lesson, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642082/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, John the Baptist and an angel. Lithograph attributed…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, John the Baptist and an angel. Lithograph attributed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962106/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558167/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Los Chinchillas (The Chinchillas)," plate 50 from "Los Caprichos" (1799) by Francisco de Goya y Lucientes
"Los Chinchillas (The Chinchillas)," plate 50 from "Los Caprichos" (1799) by Francisco de Goya y Lucientes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Peasants Drinking by Isaac van Ostade
Peasants Drinking by Isaac van Ostade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017224/peasants-drinking-isaac-van-ostadeFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Demeter In Winter (1869-1934) by Bryson Burroughs
Demeter In Winter (1869-1934) by Bryson Burroughs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157954/demeter-winter-1869-1934-bryson-burroughsFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
The Presentation in the Temple (c. 1648) by Laurent de La Hyre
The Presentation in the Temple (c. 1648) by Laurent de La Hyre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010865/the-presentation-the-temple-c-1648-laurent-hyreFree Image from public domain license
Woman enjoying music png sticker, vector illustration transparent background
Woman enjoying music png sticker, vector illustration transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10419296/woman-enjoying-music-png-sticker-vector-illustration-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Violinist Jean Vidal (1789–1867) by Adrien Victor Auger
Portrait of Violinist Jean Vidal (1789–1867) by Adrien Victor Auger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721466/portrait-violinist-jean-vidal-1789-1867-adrien-victor-augerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage hits Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501068/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Conversation on the Beach (1865) by Eugène Boudin
Conversation on the Beach (1865) by Eugène Boudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053948/conversation-the-beach-1865-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Music playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509937/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tête de femme de trois quarts à droite by Charles André Vanloo
Tête de femme de trois quarts à droite by Charles André Vanloo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9275293/tete-femme-trois-quarts-droite-charles-andre-vanlooFree Image from public domain license