Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundrosefloral backgroundflowerplantfacebookpeopleGraduate in Cap and Gown (c. 1890–1895) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1291 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman reading newspaper sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152873/woman-reading-newspaper-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseGraduate in Cap and Gown, June Harper's (1890–1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776358/graduate-cap-and-gown-june-harpers-1890-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseFloral lady png sticker, Johannes Vermeer's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704654/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513098/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bouquet of colorful flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914544/beautiful-bouquet-colorful-flowersView licenseLady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9498344/flower-headed-woman-png-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl in White with Maypole, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773465/girl-white-with-maypole-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581738/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517111/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseMan in academic dress (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649215/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581892/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMounted Policeman, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773522/mounted-policeman-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513155/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseMan on Bridge, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773516/man-bridge-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman in Blue Gown with a Red Umbrella, July Harper's (1896–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775326/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9498256/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Seated in Orange Chair, August Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773526/man-seated-orange-chair-august-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMan in Black Coat with Woman in Green Cape, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773467/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D Flower shop, small business owner editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458708/flower-shop-small-business-owner-editable-remixView licenseWoman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePeople We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLady and Gentleman Outside Horse Stall, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773488/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable open book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198843/editable-open-book-mockup-designView licenseHarper's March (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Woman in Deep Pink Dress Holding an Issue of Harper's Magazine, September Harper's (c. 1896–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773962/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Woman in Small Carriage at Depot, August Harper's (1898–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775382/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license